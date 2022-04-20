Capital Area United Way (CAUW) released its Basic Needs Request for Proposals (RFP) for its Basic Needs grants, with funding beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023. The full RFP can be viewed online at www.cauw.org/funding-opportunities.
“This process will allow for us to respond to the immediate needs in our community that are likely to change year over year,” said George Bell, President and CEO of Capital Area United Way. “While we never know what the future will bring, we know that the needs of the ALICE population will always exist.”
The Basic Needs Grants are available for organizations serving Baton Rouge's community’s most vulnerable, those experiencing homelessness and those living below the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) threshold and in poverty. CAUW will fund up to $500,000 through this grant cycle with awards ranging between $10,000 and $40,000; however, applicants can apply for up to $75,000 in funding.
Organizations can request funding that address the following specific Basic Needs in our community: emergency shelter; food insecurity; legal assistance; emergency financial support including utility assistance, rent/mortgage assistance, etc.; short-term housing; case management through crisis situations; collaboratives providing direct services including any of the above; one-time capital expenses necessary for Basic Needs service delivery; and other direct services.
Organizations can submit one application; however, multiple Basic Needs service types can be included.
“We are pleased to continue Basic Needs funding in 2022-2023 outside of our three-year funding cycle,” said Edy Addison, Senior Director of Community Impact. “With this process, we are providing greater flexibility for our grantees in terms of reporting, collaboration, and types of allowable expenses tied to the greatest needs of our most vulnerable populations.”
Applications open on Tuesday, April 12, and the process will close at noon, April 29. Basic Needs Grantees will be announced in early June 2022. For questions about this process, please contact Edy Addison at edya@cauw.org.