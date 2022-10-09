My cousin Deborah and I have been writing letters to one another for most of our lives.
The first letters were exchanged when my dad took a foreign assignment that brought us to live in Thessaloniki, Greece, for 18 months. We returned home to live in the same hometown for our high school years, thus a gap in our letter-writing until Deborah left town to work as a secretary in Austin, Texas, while I stayed home to take a year of junior college classes. Then, we switched places! I left to finish my degree in Austin, and Deborah, having decided that she wanted to get a degree, moved back to start junior college classes.
For a couple of years, we were both in Austin, before I moved to Baton Rouge for a career change.
Since 1979, most of our communication has been via the U.S. Postal Service. It was Deborah’s idea to continue writing letters, even after email, then texts, became such efficient means to conversation that my own parents had stopped sending letters and switched over to email.
Many will remember that before cellphones came into common usage, calling long distance was expensive, and in my case, was reserved mostly for special occasions and emergencies.
My children don’t understand the concept of looking forward to the hum of the mail truck as it makes its way down the street, teasingly stopping at other homes multiple times before it reaches our mailbox near the end of the block.
Why would they get excited about receiving bills and junk mail?
I, however, listen attentively for that sound because I know that at least once a week, and sometimes two or three times, my husband will walk in with a smile and saying, “ You’ve got a letter! Who it could be from?”
Deborah and I know each other’s friends through the letters. I know much about her children and their families, although I haven’t met the grandchildren in person, and vice versa. Her letters are a treat worth anticipating. Sometimes, I rip the note open immediately; other times I set it aside to enjoy when I have completed a task, or I may save it to enjoy with a cup of coffee after lunch.
Deborah says mail arrives later in the day, so she sometimes enjoys sitting down to read my missives with a glass of wine.
The news and thoughts we share are the important things, but we enjoy using a variety of notecards, stationery and postcards, as well as our favorite commemorative stamps. Exchanging gifts for birthdays and Christmas always involves writing materials.
Even on those days when my spouse returns from the mailbox empty-handed, or with only junk mail and bills, I am not disappointed. I know that increases the odds that there will be a letter from Deborah in tomorrow’s mail, or the day after.
"Like cold water to a weary soul is good news from a distant land." Proverbs 25:25
Elliott-Carter lives in Baton Rouge.