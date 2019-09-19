FRIDAY
DOWNTOWN NOLA AWARDS: 11 a.m., The Fillmore at Harrah's New Orleans, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. Downtown Development District luncheon honors five people who have made a positive impact. Tickets $40-$400. downtownnola.com.
RIVER VIEUX SOIREE: 6 p.m., 600 Decatur St., Level 4, New Orleans. The Vieux Carre Property Owners, Residents and Associates' gala includes food, music, silent and live auctions. Tickets $150. vcpora.org.
MARTINI MADNESS: 8 p.m., Arbor Room at Popp Fountain, 12 Diagonal Drive, New Orleans. The fundraiser for City Park features 25 specialty martinis, food, a raffle, a photo booth, DJ and a beer garden. Tickets $65-$75. www.friendsofcitypark.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL: Noon, Woldenberg Riverfront Park, Canal Street at the Mississippi River. The festival features chicken dishes, live music, contests, a beer garden and more, through Sunday. Free admission.
SATURDAY
SUNO 60 STRIDES RUN/WALK: 8 a.m., SUNO Lake Campus, 6801 Press Drive, New Orleans. Southern University New Orleans celebrates 60 years with a walk, followed by refreshments, health screenings and a vendor fair. suno.edu. Tickets $25.
ART IN THE BEND: 10 a.m., Nuance Gallery, 728 Dublin St., New Orleans. Indoor pop-up market with art, jewelry, apparel, metal, pottery, accessories, food and cocktails. facebook.com/artinthebend.
ODDITIES AND CURIOSITIES EXPO: 11 a.m., John A. Alario Sr. Event Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego. The daylong event focuses on all things weird, including taxidermy, antiques, horror merchandise, bones, jewelry, art and more, and there are sideshow performers. Tickets $10-$20. odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.
WREATH LAYING CEREMONY: 11 a.m., Audubon Park, St. Charles Avenue entrance. The Louisiana Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club marks the 153rd anniversary of the Ninth Cavalry Regiment of the all-African American troops which fought in the Civil War.
NOLA ON TAP: Noon, City Park Festival Grounds, 1701 Wisner Blvd., New Orleans. A dog-friendly beer festival features more than 400 beers, food vendors, games, prizes, music, Barktoberfest and more to benefit the Louisiana SPCA. Tickets $5-$30. www.nolaontap.org.
AHAVA FESTIVAL: 7:30 p.m., Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Drive, New Orleans. "Love is in the Air" is the theme for the Ahava fundraiser with live music, food, a silent auction, a balloon drop and more. Tickets $25-$35. www.ahavafest.com.
"RELIVING THE '80S": 7:30 p.m., Belle Chasse Auditorium, 8398 Highway 23, Belle Chasse. The Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society fundraiser includes dancing, food, a costume contest, raffle and more. Tickets $25-$30. www.paws4life.org.
CHAIRISH THE CHILDREN GALA: 8:30 p.m., Louisiana Children's Museum, 15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans. The fundraising gala in the Louisiana Children's Museum's new digs, includes food, beverages, live entertainment and the auction of chairs. Tickets $75-$200. www.lcm.org.
SUNDAY
CRUSADER COOK-OFF AND HOMEBREW COMPETITION: 11:30 a.m., Brother Martin High School, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. Attendees and judges select winners in multiple categories for cuisine and beer, and there are concessions and prizes. Tickets $10-$25. www.brothermartin.com.
DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK: 1 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The Sierra Club meet is open to electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts, with two charging stations nearby for demonstrations. Register at www.driveelectricweek.org.
MONDAY
GRAND GLAM — THE ARTISTRY OF CARNIVAL FASHION: 6 p.m., Louisiana State Museum Presbytere, 751 Chartres St., New Orleans. A Carnival-inspired fashion show of works inspired by the costumes and gowns on display, and attendees can view the "Grand Illusions" exhibit. Tickets $15-$20. www.louisianastatemuseum.org.
TUESDAY
BOURBON MONTH: Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Jack Rose and Bayou Bar celebrate with a specially made Private Select barrel of Maker's Mark, including specialty drinks at the restaurant and lounge. www.jackroserestaurant.com
STARTING THURSDAY
HORROR FILM FEST: Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania St., New Orleans. Four-day gore fest with 64 films and 20 screenplay finalists in a variety of horror and sci-fi programs, panel discussions and guests. www.nolahff.com.
REDFISH FESTIVAL: 5 p.m., Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette. Inaugural festival to include carnival rides, games, food and entertainment and a pageant. $5-$25.
ALLIGATOR FESTIVAL: 6 p.m., West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road, Luling. St. Charles Parish festival celebrates 40 years with alligator delicacies, Cajun cuisine, carnival rides, crafts and live entertainment. $2. www.alligatorfestival.org.
