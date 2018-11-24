Christmas dance
WHAT: Circle Civitan Christmas Dance
WHEN: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2
WHERE: UCT Hall, 11175 Florida Blvd.
ADMISSION/INFO: Free. (225) 939-2923
DETAILS: Civitan serves the community, particularly those with developmental disabilities. The band Ambush will play for the dance, and there will be free dinner, soft drinks and dessert for participants and their caregivers.
Scholarship gala
WHAT: Southern University Land-Grant Campus’ Annual Scholarship Gala
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8
WHERE: Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 S. River Road
TICKETS: $50 (increases to $60 after Nov. 30) at foundation.sus.edu/agcentergala or call Jasmine Gibbs at (225) 771-2719.
DETAILS: All proceeds are used to provide scholarships, assistantships, internships, study abroad and campus-based research and professional development opportunities for students in the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences. The event includes dinner and live entertainment.