Local businesses will collaborate to host the Froggy Mo Art Hop, a free art festival, from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in the Froggy Mo Neighborhood off Nicholson drive between LSU and downtown.
The festival will feature local artists, musicians, craft alcohol and food vendors.
The 70802 neighborhood of Froggy Mo, formerly Froggy Bottom, spans Nicholson Drive and the surrounding area. It has gone through several transformations over the decades and currently has a group of thriving businesses working hard to create a community feeling to its collective.
The Froggy Mo Art Hop's mission is to give a shot of adrenaline to the arts scene in its area, establishing it as a spot where locals can hang out and feel at home.
The festival's hosts include Tin Roof Brewing Company, Three Roll Estate, Brickyard South, George’s Place, Chelsea’s Live and The 13th Gate, all of which are participating in the event.
There will be drink specials by Tin Roof and Three Roll Estate products at participating bars, and each participating business will have different time slots for entertainment.
Performing live music will be Devin McCarty and Brent Armstrong, and there will be more than 50 vendors, along with opportunities to participate in cooperative art.
”We’re so lucky to be surrounded by such funky and wonderful businesses and have served as a
hideout for local artists and musicians for years," said Joe Martin, owner of Brickyard South. "The Art Hop is the first of many events we are planning to celebrate Baton Rouge’s creativity and allow us to share what we’ve all known for years, that we have the coolest neighbors in the city.”