It took Susanne Duplantis about five years to compile the recipes for her first cookbook, but the inspiration goes all the way back to first grade.
That's when the book with a beautiful bowl of fruit on its cover, "Easy to Make, Good to Eat," caught her eye at the school book sale. Bought and brought home, Duplantis' mom, Susan Brown Burke, gave her stamp of approval, saying the little cookbook "would teach me how to set a table." Her "MeMaw," Doris Brown, was excited "because it would teach me more about cooking," she said.
"I still have that cookbook, and it has always inspired me to write one of my own," she said.
Inside Duplantis' "Lagniappe Leftovers," released recently by Pelican Publishing, are 100 recipes and 25 "tiny tidbits," another variation on or a tip when making that particular dish.
Creator of the food waste blog, "Makeover My Leftover," the longtime Baton Rouge chef and restaurant veteran, 52, who now calls New Roads home, culled recipes for the cookbook from at least two avenues: first, her blog, where she teaches others how to repurpose last night's leftovers into today's "startovers," or new meals; and second, Brown, her biggest culinary inspiration.
"She (Brown) was the original Makeover My Leftover Queen. Any food left over from breakfast found its way into lunch, and any leftovers from dinner were certain to be a part of breakfast the next day," Duplantis said. "From drying vegetable seeds for planting to using all parts of the corn, she made sure nothing went to waste in her kitchen."
The recipes in "Lagniappe Leftovers" all start with the uneaten portion of a classic southern dish, add Duplantis' imagination and a few pantry ingredients, and end up with something totally different, and of course, tasty.
Here, Duplantis dives into the cookbook process. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
How was your first experience as a cookbook author?
I enjoyed the entire process, from creating and testing the recipes, to thinking of the chapter titles and name of the book to the writing and editing. Having the talented local artist and retired cardiologist Dr. Tom Quaid and Pelican Publishing on board for "Lagniappe Leftovers" was a dream come true. My first cookbook was so much fun, I'm working on my second!
You dedicate your book to your grandmother. Tell us a little more about her.
She instilled in me two important things at a young age: to have fun in the kitchen and to value food. The kitchen was her happy place, and it is mine, too.
Your "Pawsie," Bennett (Ben) Brown's picture pops up in the section subtitled "Southern Holiday Classics." Tell us about holidays at your grandparents' house.
That section, titled "To MeMaw's House We Go" tells how their house "came alive" during the holidays with many ceramic figures perfectly placed throughout the house. I had my favorites, like old friends I only got to see once a year. Within the decorations and throughout the house was food, always plenty of food. The two biggest highlights were my MeMaw's Oyster Cornbread Dressing and my Pawsie's ritual carving of the turkey.
Several of the recipes include space for notes. Was this your idea and why?
I wanted the book to be reminiscent of a vintage paperback cookbook passed down by generation and generation with black-and-white sketches, personal photographs and room for notes. The note pages not only helped aesthetically at some points, but most also are positioned with longer recipes that have plenty of substitution options.
I also wanted it to be very affordable. I didn’t want to write a book about saving food, time and money, only for it to “cost” in order to save. The book retails for under $15.
What advice would you have for someone whose leftovers go straight to the garbage? How can they get started on the “makeover” track?
The best advice to get started on the makeover tract is to no longer see leftovers as something left over but to see them as startovers for new meals. Leftovers are a convenient way to save time for some of the prep work and cooking is already done. In my "Makeover My Leftover" chapter in my book, I offer 12 ways to save food and money. I recommend having some staple ingredients on hand and offer my go-to supply list to easily transform leftovers. A mini food processor is one of the greatest food-waste fighters when it comes to repurposing leftovers for it easily breaks down ingredients.
Sometimes it helps to see the money wasted in leftovers to appreciate their value. In a one-week food waste challenge, any leftover or thrown out food is put in a bag by itself. After a week, look at the bag and transfer the amount of wasted food into wasted money.
Do you use just your leftovers, or do friends and family offer you theirs?
On my blog, makeovermyleftover.com, most all of the leftovers I feature are what is actually left over in our household. When eating out, I occasionally get "gifted" with friends' leftovers. I love calls for leftover help from my friends and neighbors, but sometimes they do just bring leftovers to me and say, "Here, you'll know what to do with this!"
As an example, how did you come up with your recipe for Coconut Curry Red Beans?
To makeover leftovers and to come up with flavor combinations is to basically "break down" or deconstruct the leftover into key ingredients, then to think of all the ways those ingredients or similar ingredients can be used. They are many sweet potato and black bean dishes and curries. Just like the Spicy and Steamy Red Bean Buns (page 78), I thought of sweet red bean paste used in many Asian treats and made it savory using leftover red beans.
Do you have any food waste workshops coming up in the area?
My book tour has me pretty much fully booked until the end of the year, although I will be combining some workshop information within some book signings and engagements and will resume workshops next year.
How are book sales going? Is it getting any traction elsewhere in the country?
I have been doing book signings for the American Queen Voyages (which docks for the day at Baton Rouge riverfront) with people from all over the world. They love learning the meaning of "lagniappe." I like to say my book, "Lagniappe Leftovers," takes that little something extra and turns it into something extra special. Most enjoy the peek into our Southern food and culture within my book, and I love the fact that it is getting out all over the country. Yes, it is mostly Louisiana specific, but there are other basic leftover makeovers in the book, too, and most states and countries have their own variations of our classic dishes.
I'm very happy with sales and how my book is being received and the exposure it is getting. With the prices of food nowadays, it is best to make the most of every last morsel.
Orange Almond Rolls
Makes 4. These rolls are so easy to fix, for they require no eggs or milk and are ready in less than 15 minutes. This recipe uses a whole orange and was modeled after my Sticky Rolls.
1 orange, seeded
1 tablespoon butter, melted
¼ cup sliced almonds, crushed
½ cup sugar, or less depending on taste
4 leftover dinner rolls
1 cup powdered sugar
1. Preheat oven to 400F.
2. Juice and zest orange. Set aside separately. Slice orange and place in a food processor. Pulse until pureed.
3. Using a pastry brush, brush butter into four wells of a muffin tin. Add 1 tablespoon almonds into each well.
4. In a bowl, combine orange puree, sugar and half of orange zest. Slowly stir in enough orange zest juice to make a slurry. Reserve remaining juice.
5. Completely coat all sides of rolls in orange mixture. Place rolls top side down over almonds, pressing down gently.
6. Bake for 8-10 minutes until browned.
7. In a bowl, add powdered sugar. Slowly stir in remaining orange juice until the desired consistency is reached for the orange glaze. Gently remove each roll. Drizzle with glaze and top with remaining zest.
8. Refrigerate any leftovers. Gently warm to enjoy again.
Crunchy Leftover Jambalaya Salad
Makes 4 cups. Any type of leftover jambalaya can be used, but my favorite is chicken and sausage. This salad is a cross between a rice salad and a Chinese chicken salad. The celery, water chestnuts and almonds give it a nice crunch, and the olives and artichokes add a pleasant tanginess.
¼ teaspoon curry powder
½ cup mayonnaise
1½ cups cold left-over jambalaya
8-ounce can water chestnuts, drained*, finely chopped
14-ounce can quartered artichoke hearts, drained*, chopped
2 green onions, sliced
2 celery stalks, chopped
4 stuffed olives, chopped
¼ cup sliced almonds, toasted
1. Mix curry powder into mayonnaise; set aside.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine all other ingredients. Stir in curry mayo until well-blended.
3. Chill for a few hours or overnight before serving.
*Reserve liquid from water chestnuts and artichoke hearts. The artichoke juice can be added as needed to adjust jambalaya salad to desired consistency. The reserved liquids can also be used to make salad dressing or to add flavor to hummus, pesto or a stir fry.