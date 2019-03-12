Disappointing. D-I-S-A-P-P-O-I-N-T-I-N-G. Disappointing.
I really wanted to like Theatre Baton Rouge's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," which Lily McGill directs. It takes a lighthearted look at a venerable childhood institution and includes songs that are, for the most part, well-sung.
If only it weren't so manic and disjointed. It lasted a little over two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. It felt longer.
The cast includes a variety of humorous stereotypes. Spelling bee moderator Rona Lisa Peretti (played by Kaitlyn Stockwell) still basks in the glow of her spelling bee victory 22 years earlier. High-strung word pronouncer Douglas Patch (Clay Donaldson) consistently mispronounces a contestant's name. William Barfee (Taylor Luke) is the nerd. Leaf Coneybear (Thomas Luke) is the kid who doesn't fit in. Marcy Park (Rebecca Smith) is the Type A overachiever. Chip Tolentino (Austin Ventura) is the pubescent boy whose testosterone gets the better of him. Olive Ostrovsky (Kaitlin Richard) has family problems. Logainne Schwartzangrubenierre (Emily Muller) has two fathers. (OK, that's not exactly a stereotype.)
Some of these characters just need to be dialed back a notch.
Barfee's talent for using one of his feet to spell out a word on the floor before he attempts it orally is endearingly bizarre, but his annoyingly arrogant and profane persona is charmless. Still, he is textbook normal compared with Coneybear, who is over-the-top weird, spelling words in what looks like a demon-possessed trance. There is a reason the tweens are considered an awkward age, but the awkwardness needs to be believable to be genuinely funny.
Paradoxically, the least believable character is one of the play's highlights. Ren Price portrays Mitch Mahoney, an intimidating figure who is assigned to work at the bee as part of court-ordered community service. As unlikely as that scenario is in real life, Price plays it with an infectious twinkle in his eye, and he has a soulful singing voice in "Prayer of the Comfort Counselor."
The rest of the music is a mixed bag. The choral number "Pandemonium" was cacophonous and pointless. "The I Love You Song" with Richard, Jamie Leonard-Brubaker as Olive's Mom and Panch as Olive's dad is the play's musical highlight, nicely harmonized.
'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'
WHEN: March 14-17, March 21-24. Performances at 7:30 p.m., matinees at 2 p.m. Sundays and Saturday, March 16
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $30; $19, students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org