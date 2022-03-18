Here's some sweet news for you: All eight episodes of the first season of Netflix's "Is It Cake?" are available for viewing as of Friday.
Here's the show synopsis: "Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects — with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges … and you?"
So as not to spoil it for those planning to watch and pull for contestant and Carencro baker Nina Maria Joseph, we won't spill the tea on who among the nine hopefuls goes home with the $50,000 grand prize.
What we will tell you is that although Charles and her competitors are seen in the first episode, audiences won't see Charles at work in the kitchen until the second episode, "Phony Fashion."
And speaking of fashion, it's also in the second installment where host Mikey Day ("Saturday Night Live") points out Charles' "dope" shoes. The pink, chunky-heeled showstoppers with the purple toes are highlighted with a spinnable, multi-colored mini-Ferris wheel.
"I wear the craziest of shoes," she says. "I like to add things like cat ears to my wardrobe so replicating a clutch should be right up my alley."
Yes, Joseph is creating a clutch purse cake in the episode, where she's competing with Toronto, Canada baker April Julian and baker Jonny Manganello of West Hollywood, California. Can Julian make her cake look like a sneaker? Or will Manganello's bucket hat confection fool the judges? You'll have to watch to find out.
Meanwhile, Charles says she and family and friends will be having a little watch party on Sunday.
On the show, the 41-year-old baker has this to say about the folks back home: "I'm from Louisiana, where we have good food, good crawfish (yes, she's created cakes that replicate a pot of the crustaceans), and some of the most loving and heartwarming people in the world."