In the 1970s, Theodor “Ted” Schirmer was a colorful student government president during a sometimes-turbulent period at LSU. Why does that matter almost a half-century later?
“Only by understanding our past will we appreciate the advancements we’ve made and understand how much farther we have to go,” said Schirmer, a retired lawyer and activist now living in California.
To that end, he wrote “Defiance: Fighting Elitism and Racism at LSU in the ‘70s,” which focuses on a racial controversy that defined his student government work but other issues that roiled a campus as it came to terms with some of its traditions.
And nothing about Schirmer was traditional.
Unlike most of his LSU classmates, Schirmer didn’t grow up in Louisiana, having moved around the country before coming to Baton Rouge and graduating from Istrouma High School in 1966. He promptly joined the military and volunteered to serve in the Vietnam War, where he saw combat in two tours of duty.
He enrolled at LSU in 1970, only a year after the school dropped mandatory ROTC for able-bodied male freshmen and sophomores. But if the times were a-changing, not everyone got the memo. Schirmer discovered the College of Education was among several LSU departments that forbade long hair, beards or mustaches for male students, and Schirmer led a successful effort to end that mandate.
Although that victory and confrontations with White supremacist David Duke in LSU’s Free Speech Alley highlighted Schirmer’s first three semesters, he flunked out, returning to campus in 1974. With long hair, a wide-brimmed hat, bell-bottom jeans and often barefoot, Schirmer stood out.
But his activism — including a push to establish a textbook rental program to lower costs for students — caught on, and he was elected student government president in 1976. At 28, he was much older than his classmates, and he was quite the change from his fraternity-aligned predecessors as president.
“I definitely was the only long-haired hippie activist that ever was elected student body president at LSU,” Schirmer said.
That fall, Cynthia Payton became LSU’s first Black homecoming queen finalist, and Schirmer was convinced she would win the student body’s vote. However, the ballots allowed students to vote for three candidates, and Schirmer learned that ballots were being rejected if there were fewer than three votes. That, he concluded, was designed to dilute support for the Black candidate.
“With nine Whites and one Black, that’s basically going to prevent Cynthia from having a fair election and having a chance to becoming homecoming queen,” he said.
That led to a wild series of events. Schirmer fired the people he’d appointed to supervise the election, he confiscated and locked up some of the ballot boxes, and tried to hold a second election, much to the consternation of LSU administrators. The winner of the first election, Monica James, of Baton Rouge, was recognized as homecoming queen.
Schirmer survived a recall attempt, and he graduated in 1978. He got his law degree at Southern University in 1983 and opened a law practice that focused on civil rights, handicapped discrimination and rent law cases before moving to California, where he retired from the Los Angeles Public Defenders Office in 2016.
“A lot of people made a lot of sacrifices from their studies and their social life to fight for this cause of trying to prevent a racist election from happening,” Schirmer said. “After doing all my research and finding nothing in the records about that event, I decided this needs to be published, too.”