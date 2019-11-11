With the holidays just a few short weeks away, now is the time to start assembling your wardrobe.
Consider the knit skirt. It's a great option when the weather is not quite sure what it wants to do. Knit skirts are easy to dress up or down and will get as much mileage as sweater dresses.
These skirts can be the foundation of your wardrobe through the fall and winter.
Now for some styling tips:
Because knit skirts tend to hug your figure, they create a sharp silhouette when paired with a slim-fitting turtleneck. It's a classic look infused with timeless elegance.
Keep your skirt in neutral territory — black, navy, camel or gray — and wear it with a matching shade for a monotone look, or mix things up with a print top or turtleneck.
Opting for a fun sleeve on your sweaters and blouses is another great way to style your knit skirt. Sleeves with some added volume contrast to the slim fit of the skirt and would make a wonderful outfit for holiday parties.
Contrary to what you might think, a chunky sweater also looks terrific with a knit skirt. Pull on a pair of tall boots, and the combination just might be the perfect Thanksgiving Day look.
In addition to sweaters, knit skirts go well with graphic T-shirts, cropped jackets, blazers and silky camisoles.
For shoe options, just about everything works well from lace-up boots to booties and riding boots, sneakers and sandals.
Knit skirts can be the newest breakout piece in your closet. After all, when a style is both fashionable and comfortable, that's a winner.