The Baton Rouge Symphony League hosted a Mother/Daughter luncheon on April 25 at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
The highlight of the day was the introduction of this year’s Les Jeunes Amies debutante seniors, each of whom was presented with a silver locket to commemorate the four years they have dedicated to serving the Baton Rouge Symphony League. Senior Maeve McCracken received the Annslee Laura Phillips Service Award for completing the most service hours over the past four years.
The league also introduced the Les Jeunes Amies freshman class.
Les Jeunes Amies is a service organization of young women sponsored by Baton Rouge Symphony League members. While in high school, they perform volunteer service benefiting the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the Louisiana Youth Orchestra. The group also has promoted the league's mission of fostering music education through various projects, including Culture Camp and the Christmas Ornament Workshop.
Fontenot honored as Outstanding La. Naturalist
William R. “Bill” Fontenot received the 2021 Caroline Dormon Outstanding Louisiana Naturalist Award on April 25.
The statewide award is made annually by the Louisiana Master Naturalist Association and was presented to Fontenot, a member of the Acadiana chapter, at a Zoom assembly.
Fontenot began his career with Lafayette Parish Consolidated Government in 1986, working first as curator of natural sciences at the Lafayette Natural History Museum, then as manager of the Acadiana Park Nature Station. He has dedicated his career in biology to restoring ecological integrity to land, from the smallest urban gardens to the largest wildlife management areas. As a local columnist for over two decades, he helped educate the public about our natural heritage.
Since 1987, Fontenot has operated his own wildlife management, “wildscape” design, and ecological restoration consulting business, specializing in ecological assessment, biological inventory, land-use planning and wildlife-friendly native plant-oriented landscape planning. His consulting work has taken him to hundreds of sites throughout the midwestern and eastern U.S., serving wildlife management and conservation agencies, landscape designers, community planners, ecotourism interests and private landowners.
The Louisiana Master Naturalist Association founded the Outstanding Louisiana Naturalist Award as a tribute to the legacy of Caroline Dormon and to recognize people who personify her commitment to conserving and appreciating the rich biodiversity of Louisiana. Fontenot is the fourth recipient. Bob Thomas, president of the Louisiana Master Naturalist Association, presented the award.
Trash & Treasure presents checks
The Attic Trash & Treasure Sale presented $20,000 checks to five charities on April 15 from monies raised at this year's sale.
Receiving checks were: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, St. Vincent de Paul, the Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank, St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church and McMains Children's Developmental Center.
Charlie's Place receives award
Charlie’s Place Activity and Respite Center of Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area has been recognized as a recipient of the iN2L Communities That Shine Award.
Charlie’s Place is one of the first six winners in iN2L’s new awards program. The Communities That Shine program celebrates the most forward-thinking and innovative senior living community partners that utilize iN2L engagement technology with their seniors.
Charlie’s Place Activity and Respite Center of Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area was recognized for Brilliance in Transforming Program Delivery. Charlie’s Place utilized iN2L to support a transition to virtual program delivery while clients remained safely in their homes due to the pandemic. Staff brought iN2L to safe visits at clients’ homes, providing a brief respite for family caregivers while engaging program participants with personalized activities.
Newman named Citizen of the Year
Brenda Newman, 2019 Baker Citizen of the Year, was recognized at St. Isidore Catholic Church on April 25. The recognition banquet was not held last year due to pandemic restrictions.
Newman was nominated by the Ladies Auxiliary of Knights of Columbus Council 4085.
The Baker InterClub Council acts as a forum for local clubs and organizations and since 1960 seeks to honor citizens of Baker for their spirit of volunteerism.
Historic preservation topic for Audubon DAR
Bridget May spoke on the difference between preservation of a historic structure and a renovation to the John James Audubon DAR Chapter on April 19 at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library.
Regent Margaret Tyler reported the chapter received over a dozen awards — including Service to Veterans, volunteer work in Service to America, DAR Schools, presentation of American flags and literacy promotion — at the Louisiana State Conference in March.
The Literacy Committee displayed a poster and handout on the book "Seven Bowls of Rice" by Maria Langlois D’Antoni, the daughter of a former chapter member Flo Langlois. The book tells the story of her parents' courtship and marriage followed shortly thereafter by her father's long imprisonment in a Japanese prison of war camp during World War II.
Meeting hostesses were Maribeth Andereck and Melissa Lantz. For information on the DAR, email May at bmantiquarian@gmail.com.
Central Bloomers get hydrangea tips
The Central Bloomers Garden Club toured club member Brenda Thevenet’s yard at its April 20 meeting. She has been growing hydrangeas for over 30 years and provided tips for growing successful hydrangeas.
Members then walked two houses down to the home of club member Patti Riché for refreshments and a discussion of the May 22 plant sale. Door prizes were provided by Paul Bray, who grows hydroponic lettuces, and Thevenet, who donated baby hydrangeas from her yard.
Dunlap, Kaough elected at CAR convention
At the Louisiana Society Children of the American Revolution's virtual National Convention held April 16-18, Michael Dunlap, of Denham Springs, was installed as state president. A sophomore at Denham Springs High School, Dunlap is the son of Chad and Laura Dunlap. His brother, David, also is a member of the Ann Fairfax Society in Baton Rouge.
Cagle Kaough, a Lake Charles resident who moved to Baton Rouge after Hurricane Laura, was elected national recording secretary. She is a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High School and the daughter of Andy and Lady Holly Kaough. She has also served the CAR as national registrar, South Central Region vice chairman, national and state chairman and state president. Cagle who will attend LSU in the fall, was recently awarded the Blanche Marxen Scholarship from the Louisiana Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She and her sister, Caroline, are members of the Fort Atkinson Society in Lake Charles.
For more information on the Children of the American Revolution, email Lauren Durr at lscarssp@gmail.com.
Tuminello earns Eagle Scout rank
Baylor Joseph Tuminello, a member of Troop 164, Nashoba District, Istrouma Area Council, chartered by the Husser Louisiana Volunteer Fire Department, received his Eagle Scout rank on April 16 in Ponchatoula.
Tuminello, 16, of Amite, has acquired 46 merit badges, far above the 21 required for Eagle. He is the son of Banyon Tuminello and Brandy Stutes Tuminello. His Eagle Project was building four picnic tables and setting them up in the courtyard at Loranger Elementary School to accommodate social distancing.
SLU student wins safety scholarship
Mallory Picard, a Southeastern Louisiana University junior majoring in occupational safety, health and environment, has been awarded a national scholarship from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.
Picard, of Baton Rouge, received the $5,000 award based upon her cumulative grade-point average, a submitted essay on why she entered the program, and her commitment to obtaining professional certification upon her graduation. She worked at a local hospital in the emergency room, followed by an outpatient physical therapy clinic for a little over a year. After graduation, Picard plans to sit for the graduate safety practitioner exam and eventually become a certified safety professional.