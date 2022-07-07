Jonathan Foster is taking the summer off to tour America. Along the way, he’ll do some sightseeing, visit friends and return to the hamlet in upstate New York where he grew up.
Most of all, Foster, a singer-songwriter based in Redding, California, is singing his songs all across this land.
Foster is on the lineup appearing Thursday, July 14, at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room. A stop on a tour spanning through Sept. 24, it’s his second appearance at the music venue on North Street.
While Foster hasn’t relinquished his day job, biological consulting, music occupies more and more of his time. In the past decade, his touring schedule has grown almost every year. He’s also released five albums, including last year’s “Lantern Shade.”
Foster’s new single, “The Mountain Echo,” with its warmly sung lyrics and gently rolling music, falls solidly in the folk tradition. He spoke to The Advocate a few weeks ago from New Mexico.
How’s your big summer tour going?
Last night was a good dinner crowd. It was Monday for them, but every day feels like Friday to me.
What sort of venues are you playing?
The ideal for my music is listening audiences, but that’s not always attainable. So, there’s a mix. From clubs to bars to breweries, wineries, small festivals, indoors, outdoors. Every night is a new adventure.
What do you especially enjoy about touring?
It’s a good way to see our country. And I like the diversity of the landscape and the communities. But playing the shows, that’s the ultimate joy. You can have a bad day, but if you know you’re singing that night, it puts everything else to rest.
You’re a singer-songwriter, but are you also a folkie?
I always say I’m a little too country for folk and a little too folk for country. It’s somewhere in the middle. But I appreciate the folk world and I don’t have any electronics. It’s me and an acoustic guitar and a harmonica.
You didn’t pick up harmonica until 2015. Why did you add that instrument to your performances?
My biggest tour to date was in 2015. Somewhere along there I popped into a music store and bought one or two harmonicas. Because it’s hard to do anything beyond keeping rhythm and singing when you’re playing solo, I wanted something more for me and the audience.
Does your biological consulting work influence your songwriting?
It does. I’m always getting inspiration and jotting notes and ideas, always observing and taking photos of critters and cool plants.
Your current tour includes a performance in your hometown, or home hamlet, Cranberry Lake, New York. Is a hometown show always special?
It’s a community show. There are usually 65 to 75 people there and they all know who I am. I have a lot of songs that are influenced by that area. It’s beautiful there and I love it.
When did you start writing songs and performing?
In college, right off the get-go, in the first couple of weeks. I wrote my first song and got up the gumption to do open mics with some friends. I was terrible, but I kept building on it.
In 2020, the year you didn’t tour because of the pandemic, you decided to become even more active in music?
My booking agent contacted me in August 2020 and asked if I was interested in touring next year, based on forecasts for reopening. I was at a crossroads. I thought, if I say yes, I need to go full-on, because I don’t know if I’ll get another opportunity like this.
You once kept music and your biological consulting work separate. Why did you finally let them come together?
It’s all interconnected. I bring in our connection with one another and the natural world. It’s an adventure. We’re not here for a long time. Might as well make the most of it.
Jonathan Foster, Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, Larry 'LZ' Dillon, ’Nspire, Eddie Cool, Owen Scott and others
8 p.m. Thursday, July 14
Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room, 2733 North St.
$8 advance, $10 at the door