For boudin connoisseurs, it’s not unusual to make your way to a little gas station in Krotz Springs for the delicious treat.
It's so good, it's worth chancing a speeding ticket — this little town nestled in the Atchafalaya Basin is known as one of the biggest speed traps in south Louisiana.
When you pull up, cars and 18-wheelers are everywhere. People are practically running in, with wild anticipation in their eyes. It’s amazing how word of “Billy’s Boudin” has spread across the South.
Once while in line, I heard a man say he had just attended a meeting in New Orleans and was headed back to Houston, but anytime he’s in the area, he always plans his trip around making a "boudin stop."
Reminisce of Seinfeld’s “The Soup Nazi,” customers open the door and enter one by one. No one is allowed to step up to the counter without first going through the rope maze. If someone makes that mistake, they are met with inquisitive looks and frowns from both the workers behind the counter and the customers in line.
“Hey! You betta git back. Don’t you know how it works here?”
Embarrassed customers shyly apologize and get in line. Slowly they inch their way up to the counter between the beer, bags of pork cracklings, candy and chips. Little by little, they salivate and move toward the counter of boudin links, fried boudin balls, fried cracklins, fried corn, fried crawfish pistolettes and saltine crackers. You can smell and feel the oil hanging in the air.
While in line, figure out what you want to order when it’s your turn so the burly female drill sergeant behind the counter doesn't become irritated and kick you out of the line.
“What do you want?”
“I’d like to get some boudin, please.”
She glares back. “Do you want hot or cold boudin?”
“Is the hot boudin hot as in spicy? Or hot as in touch?”
She glares back. We now realize we’re slowing down the line. We and the other customers are getting nervous.
“We’ll take it hot.”
“Do you want links or balls?”
“Both.”
She glares. “Do you want regular, cajun, jalapeño or seafood?”
“Um, can we get regular links and balls?”
Now customers are also glaring.
“Yes! How many of each?”
“16 links of boudin and six balls.”
She nearly gasps. A silence falls upon the room.
Her co-worker quickly begins to box up the links while another puts the boudin balls in a bag. Pointing with her tongs, she sternly orders us to ”Step to the side and pay over there.”
We pay, grab our balls and links and run out of the store only to see that a line is forming. Laughing and giggling, we know we can’t wait until the next time.
— Miller lives in Oscar
