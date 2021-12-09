07094091.JPG

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' follows the trio of heroes through their third year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Spoof Night! has a little fun with the film on Friday night at the Manship Theatre.

Attention Potterheads

The object of Family Dinner Comedy Troupe's Friday Spoof Night! at the Manship Theatre is none other than "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." The screening, live commentary, skits and interactive games start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for the rated R-ish evening. manshiptheatre.org.

An evolution in art

Baton Rouge Gallery's Jason Andreason paints a picture of the history of art in the city during his talk for “Art After Hours — Our Louisiana” at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are free for members; $15 for nonmembers. lasm.org.

Ready to roll

The Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Baton Rouge. Watch for marching bands, local celebrities, dance troupes and more in the lineup, which usually includes about 80 entries. christmasinbr.com.

Santa and Sneaux

Specifically for those with sensory processing disorders, BREC will present Sensory Santa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at North Sherwood Forest Community Park. Also, check out the family fun at Let it Sneaux from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Perkins Road Community Park. brec.org.

