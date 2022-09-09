Eliza Fletcher was going for a run in Memphis last week when she was abducted and killed. Early Friday morning, joining thousands of people across the country, a group of Baton Rouge runners paid tribute to her in an event called Finish Eliza's Run.
Cleotha Abston-Henderson has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.
Maureen Stevens organized the Finish Eliza's Run in Baton Rouge. Stevens and Fletcher shared many mutual friends and were in a wedding together about seven years ago.
"We wanted to come together as a community to finish Eliza’s run but also to highlight the safety concerns for runners and women," Stevens said. "Liza was a mom. She was a teacher. This is the only time she had to run."
Stevens said getting up at that same time and going out for the run, knowing what happened to Fletcher, was a powerful experience.
"She was so vulnerable in that situation," Stevens said.
The runners met at the Baton Rouge Beach at 4:15 Friday morning. The group gathered for a short prayer in memory of Fletcher and then set out on their three-plus mile walk/run.
"When Eliza went missing, my two best friends from college went home to Memphis. They all graduated from high school together," Stevens said. "They were in Memphis, looking for Eliza. There was hope they could find her. When they found the guy, we all felt like we knew what was coming. I decided that I was going to finish Liza's fun."
Stevens was going to do the run on her own initially. But when the movement began to grow across the country, she decided to invite others to join her in paying homage to Fletcher and raising awareness for runner safety.
"She was abducted on a college campus. We wanted to be near LSU. There are no lights around the lake. We couldn’t get good pics because it was so dark," Stevens said. "There’s a danger to being a female runner. What can be done to protect women?"
Wallace Patrick joined Stevens and the other runners to Finish Eliza's Run in Baton Rouge. Patrick is originally from Memphis and went to the same high school Fletcher attended.
"At first I was super sad that I couldn't be in Memphis to finish her walk with my parents and friends, but I realized that I didn't have to be in Memphis — we could do this from anywhere in the world to shed that light for Liza," Patrick said. "You could feel like you were in her mindset."