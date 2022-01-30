The Baton Rouge Phi Mu Alumnae met Jan. 12 at La Contea Restaurant. New chapter officers were introduced: President Sheila Yellott, Vice President of Membership Jennie Bouzigard, Vice President of Programming Laura Collett, Corresponding Secretary Diana Harris, Recording Secretary Leah Paternostro and Co-Treasurers Tricia Merrick and June Byrd.
Members socialized and had refreshments after the meeting.
Mystique hosts king cake party
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale kicked off the 2022 Carnival season with its annual king cake party Jan. 15 at De La Ronde Hall.
Men dressed in traditional chef costumes to slice and serve the king cakes. Guests who found a baby in their cake were presented by board representatives Eva Smill and David Peré as the krewe’s “mock court.” Joseph Verastegui was crowned king and Sierra Teekel was crowned queen. Serving with them were Gold Duke Louis Granger and Duchess Stephanie Granger, Green Duke Greg Rome and Duchess Amy Rome, and Purple Duke Blake Cotton and Duchess Annette Cotton.
After guests showed off their handmade Mardi Gras umbrellas during a second line competition, Annalise LaSavia’s LSU and Mardi Gras lighted umbrella was named the winner and she was presented with a king cake. Members and guests dined on a buffet and danced to the music of United We Jam. Krewe Mystique held its tableau and ball on Saturday and parade on Feb. 19.