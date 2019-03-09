Pancake Day
WHAT: 14th annual IHOP Free Pancake Day — Flip It Forward for Kids event
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12
WHERE: IHOP restaurants
DETAILS: While collecting donations for the Shreveport Hospital of Shriners Hospitals for Children, IHOP will give away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes. In addition to the money raised, $1 raised from every sale of the Kid Chef Champion pancake will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children and other charities. This year, IHOP expects to give away more than 5 million pancakes while partnering with its franchisees and guests to raise $4 million for national charity partners and hospitals.
Civic associations meeting
WHAT: Meeting of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14
WHERE: EBR Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFORMATION: fgbrca.org or call President Nancy Curry at (225) 315-1206
DETAILS: Kelvin Hill, new assistant chief administrative officer to the mayor, who is charged with oversight of six public works departments, will speak.
Women's event
WHAT: A Celebration of Women
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23
WHERE: Belle of Baton Rouge Atrium, 103 Frances St.
TICKETS/INFO: $50, acelebrationofwomenla.com
DETAILS: Proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and another local charity. In honor of National Women’s month, Follow Dreams Productions, PI 3.14 Inc. and Child Development Institute are hosting the event to draw attention to the many roles women play in our society and the tremendous impact they have on families, businesses, communities and mankind. Featured guests include actress/producer/writer Peggy Sweeney McDonald, cardiologist Dr. Cordel Parris, City Social Magazine founder Janell O’Halloran, vocalist Quiana Lynell, Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor Larissa Littleton Steib and a number of outstanding women in business, government, education, politics, ministry and community activism.
CASA training
WHAT: Training course for CASA volunteers in East Baton Rouge Parish
WHEN: Tuesday, March 26. The first step is to attend a 45-minute orientation session: 6 p.m., Monday, March 11; 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 13; 10 a.m., Saturday, March 16; 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 19
WHERE: CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave.
INFORMATION: casabr.org/volunteer or (225) 379-8598.
DETAILS: CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, is seeking caring adults, especially men and African-Americans, to become advocates for abused and neglect children in East Baton Rouge Parish. The training course prepares volunteers with a three-week, 32-hour curriculum. No special background is required.