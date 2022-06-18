On Tuesday, Kristen Spring announced via social media that Murphy's, the iconic Baton Rouge bar, was coming back to life.
Erin M. Murphy — daughter-in-law of Bennett Murphy, one of the owners of the original Murphy's on West State Street — had something to say about that.
"The owners of the Murphy’s that opened near LSU’s campus in 1980 do not have any involvement with the Murphy’s that is apparently set to be opened at 268 West Chimes Street in Baton Rouge, Louisiana." Murphy, of New Orleans, said in a statement. "The owners of the original Murphy’s, which was located on West State Street, did not sell or otherwise transfer the Murphy’s brand."
Murphy said one of the owners of the original Murphy's was not contacted for permission to use the brand and only learned that an unaffiliated entity was using it after friends and former employees pointed out the June 14 social media post announcing the new establishment.
"By hanging a sign at the West Chimes Street building that uses the same name, font, and color of the sign from the original Murphy’s, it appears that the owners of the bar on West Chimes Street are trying to imitate and profit from the brand that was established by the owners of the original Murphy’s," the statement said. "This is reinforced by the same sign at the West Chimes Street location calling Murphy’s 'an LSU tradition' and stating that 'the tradition continues.' Again, neither of the owners of the Murphy’s that opened in 1980 are affiliated with the Murphy’s on West Chimes Street, and any implication otherwise is false."
Murphy said Bennett Murphy and Marc Fraioli owned the original Murphy's. Fraioli owns Fred's Bar & Grill.
Ty Hingle, one of the people behind the new incarnation of Murphy's, acknowledged in a statement that it is not affiliated with the original creators. But he said "new ownership hopes the obvious admiration of what the original owners created brings back as many good memories as the new owners have from Murphy’s during their college years" and that the new Murphy's creates a "respectful tribute to the traditions created by the original owners and their bar."
Hingle said the new investors asked one of the original Murphy's owners to partner with them "in an attempt to honor the past." He said that past owner declined, but "wished the new ownership well."
Hingle said the new owners have secured the trade name "Murphy's" with the State of Louisiana, and documents filed with the Secretary of State show both "Murphy's Bar" and "Murphy's Bar and Grill" registered to Hingle's name.
The new Murphy’s Bar on W. Chimes Street was conceptualized because "the ownership group has children at LSU and wanted the next generation to have an establishment where they could make friends and memories like their parents did during college," according to Hingle's statement.
“As patrons of the original Murphy’s, this group has fond memories and lasting relationships which developed because of what the original owners created over 40 years ago," he said.
Documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court Monday say that West Chimes Holdings, represented by John S. Ballard, purchased the property for $400,000 from Stalter Holdings, represented by Benjamin Stalter.
The original Murphy's, located on West State Street, closed 25 years ago. It was a beloved spot for many, but it was also where Benjamin Wynne spent his last evening before dying of alcohol poisoning Aug. 26, 1997. After attending classes only one day at LSU, Wynne, a transfer student from Southeastern Louisiana University, was celebrating his invitation to join Sigma Alpha Epsilon on pledge day.