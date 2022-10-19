The fall season’s harvest is slowly growing with every week here in south Louisiana.
Some fall vegetables are still deep in the earth, waiting for their turn to be pulled into the light. I’m waiting anxiously for root vegetables to grow in population among the farmers market tables here in Baton Rouge. I expect cooks across the state are filled with the same anticipation.
For the purpose of my cooking, I consider root vegetables to be the edible part of plants that grows underground. You can get more botanically correct and distinguish root types among tap, tuberous, bulbs, corms, rhizomes and so on. If I got into all that, I’d start getting my gardening and cooking hobbies confused and forget what I was doing. Suffice it to say, root vegetables are a hearty compliment to almost any fall or winter meal.
I’ve already scored some fresh sweet potatoes and turnips to cook this season. More root vegetables to come include carrots, beets, radishes, fennel, plus unique finds like kohlrabi. There’s also garlic and onions on the way.
I was not into turnips as a child. But after I sweetened the pot with a little cane syrup, I quickly changed my opinion. These glazed turnips are delicious and full of warm, rustic charm.
I’ve cooked sweet potatoes enough times and ways to make the process nearly reflexive. The possibilities for this vegetable are endless. This buttery baked version includes a lovely hint of fresh sage from my herb garden. That little change gives a very basic method a fresh and fall-ish touch.
I hope you find some old and new favorite fall root vegetables at your local farmers markets and produce stands this season. The weather has been perfect for browsing the harvest. I’m endlessly appreciative of the Louisiana farmers who planted roots in the industry here and planted roots for us to enjoy on our tables.
Glazed Turnips
Yields 4-6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 pounds medium turnips
1 cup beef or vegetable broth
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon sugar
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons Steen’s Cane Syrup
1. Peel turnips, then cut into wedges.
2. Place turnips in a heavy skillet and add broth.
3. Bring to a boil, cover and cook for 10 minutes, stirring halfway.
4. Remove cover and simmer until broth is reduced by half.
5. Add butter, sugar, salt and syrup.
6. Sauté turnips over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden brown, about 5 minutes more. Serve warm.
Sage Scalloped Sweet Potatoes
Yields 4-6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4 large sweet potatoes (about 4 pounds total)
5 tablespoons butter, divided
½ teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons fresh sage leaves, minced
1. Preheat oven to 450 F.
2. Peel and slice sweet potatoes into rounds about ¼-inch thick.
3. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in the bottom of an oven-safe casserole dish.
4. Place sweet potato rounds over the butter in the dish.
5. In a saucepan, melt remaining 4 tablespoons of butter over medium heat.
6. Stir in salt, pepper, honey and lemon juice.
7. Return to a simmer and add sage.
8. Simmer for about 5 minutes, then pour over the sweet potatoes in the casserole dish.
9. Cover and bake for 30 minutes.
10. Uncover and bake about 5 minutes more. Serve warm.