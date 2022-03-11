Where others may see his blindness as a disability, T. Ron Weegar sees it as a valued part of a testimony of a witness who once was lost.
When he lost his eyesight more than four years ago, Weegar said he relied on his faith and Romans 8:28 — "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose" — which had been his favorite scripture since he got saved in 1992.
"It was difficult the first time," said Weegar, who has been the senior pastor of the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge for six years. "But again Romans 8:28: 'All things work together for good.' I knew I could live with it because I had Yahweh with me. And I haven't missed a step."
Weegar, 58, has stayed in step by continuing his preaching ventures at home and abroad.
"I travel all over the country and preach by myself. I go in and out of the country," said Weegar, who culminated a monthlong camp meeting in January in his native West Africa.
He also credits the aid of Apple-based computer products and programs that allow him to still dictate and type out his own messages.
"It was Yahweh at first, then thanks to what's his name, Steve Jobs, and his innovation with the Apple device," he said. "I tell people all things work together for good because even when I had sight, I was not a (manuscript) preacher. I was an extemporaneous preacher. So I believe Yahweh was preparing me for this season that I didn't even know eventually I would have to navigate."
Weegar started having to navigate around his declining eyesight as far back as 2008.
After thinking it was problems with his eyeglasses, Weegar found out he had glaucoma, a condition that damages the optic nerves due abnormally high pressure in the eyes and is said to one of the leading causes of blindness for people over age 60.
Doctors told Weegar he would eventually lose his sight at about age 70. But a doctor suggested an "innovated" procedure that included draining the fluid that causes eye pressure. The procedure led to an infection, which caused Weegar to lose his corneas in both eyes.
"If I had not had that surgery, I'd still be seeing because I drove to the surgery," said Weegar, who has 13 surgeries.
Despite his plight, Weegar references Roman 8:28 and wants to be an example of hope to others.
"When they see me, they're motivated that whatever their setbacks are, they can make a comeback from them, and that's what I try to do," he said.
That's one reason it's important, Weegar said, for him to persevere in preaching.
"We're living in a time when people are looking for answers," he said. "The government doesn't have it; we know that. The social services do the best they can, but they don't have it. You can't find it in money. You can't find it in fame, so it behooves me and I hope all of those who claim they've been called by Yahweh, to be even more vigilant at this time — to give people hope."
Weegar moved to Philadelphia from Liberia at age 14. He grew up in a Seventh-day Adventist family but essentially left the church shortly after high school. It was during one of his occasional visits back to church, when he met his future wife, Sharon, a native of England who was visiting a family.
"I met this young lady wearing a red dress," he said. "I said to myself, 'I'm going to marry that girl' — hadn't talked to her, didn't know who she was. When I spoke to her, she had this beautiful British accent."
The two eventually had a child and were living together when a 1992 revival changed their lives.
"Once we got saved — because she and I got saved at that revival — we got baptized, and then we went got married," he said.
Weegar felt God was calling him to ministry.
"I used to smoke weed, and I had committed to the Lord," Weegar said. "When I told Sharon I was going into ministry, she said, 'I thought you were going to stop that stuff. She thought I was high."
Weegar left behind his job as a parking attendant at a hospital to be a student at Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama.
"It was rough, but thank God for welfare," he said. "I couldn't find a job that would pay me what I made in Philadelphia because I didn't have any education."
By the time Weegar graduated from Oakwood with a bachelor's degree in ministerial theology, the family grew to five with the addition of two daughters. Weegar went on to earn his Master's of Divinity degree from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan.
His first senior pastoral assignment took him to eastern Tennessee before moving to the Gulfport, Mississippi, area. It was during that time, Weegar became actively engaged in Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts.
In September 2006, Weegar was asked to lead the reopening of Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church in New Orleans, which had been shuttered for a year after Katrina. He spent 10 years there.
"We were able to grow that church and build it back up. Then they transferred me here," he said.