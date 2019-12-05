The USS Kidd Veterans Museum will hold a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The observance, to be held aboard the battleship on South River Road, is free and open to the public. The program is hosted by USS Kidd staff and volunteers, with the Zachary High School ROTC providing the color guard.
On Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, just before 8 a.m. in Hawaii, Imperial Japanese airplanes and submarines attacked the U.S. Pacific Fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor and the 14th Pursuit Wing at Wheeler Army Airfield. More than 2,400 American military personnel were killed in the attack.
Among those lost were Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd Sr., after whom the USS Kidd is named, and 46 people from Louisiana. The next day, America entered World War II.
“The Pearl Harbor attack is never far from memory,” said Tim NesSmith, USS Kidd ship superintendent. “Every sailor that arrives at Pearl Harbor stands on the rail and renders honors to the USS Arizona and her crew as their ship passes the site of her wreckage. It is a lesson and a warning to every generation to always remain vigilant.”
Immediately following the Pearl Harbor Day ceremony, a memorial ceremony will be held onshore for a 1968 tragedy. The Coast Guard buoy tender White Alder was lost in a collision on the Mississippi River near White Castle on Dec. 7, 1968. Members of the USCG Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge will honor the 17 crewmen who died.
Like the crew of the Arizona, the White Alder's crew is entombed aboard their ship on the river’s bottom.
The USS Kidd Veterans Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is charged.
For more information, call (225) 342-1942 or visit usskidd.com.