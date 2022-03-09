There's dancing and then there's "So You Think You Can Dance" dancing.
If your talents go well beyond the occasional TikTok challenge, you're in luck. "So You Think You Can Dance" auditions are scheduled in New Orleans on Sunday and Monday.
With the FOX network reality competition series' new season to air this summer, show runners are hosting pre-screen tryouts in New York City and Los Angeles as well.
"The upcoming season will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more," a news release says.
Prospective contestants, here's how it works:
- Go to https://danceshow2022.castingcrane.com/ or fox.com/dance to apply.
- You'll need to register and provide a link to a video of your performance.
- Those selected will be invited to audition in New Orleans on Sunday or Monday.
- If you're chosen to move on at those auditions, you'll go to Los Angeles to perform in front of show judges for a spot on this season of "So You Think You Can Dance."
- The lucky ones will move on to the "SYTYCD" studio to work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week.
- The winner gets $250,000, a cover article in “Dance Spirit” and a dance-oriented gig.