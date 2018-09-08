Getting older is no joke, and, as the quote goes, it ain’t for sissies.
As I approach my 50th birthday, I’ve noticed more gray hairs, less hair in my eyebrows, which were once my pride and joy, and more hair here and there where there isn’t supposed to be any.
Now my parents are doing their golden years in style.
My mother has been a housewife for most of their 50-year marriage. My dad has retired from the Army and Army Reserve. He’s also retired from Shell. Because of this, they attend many Shell retiree functions and many Army and Army Reserve functions.
They also are active in the church. Dad teaches Sunday school. He also was the church’s Man of the Year a few years ago. Mom is on several committees, and they both go to Bible study.
They also are members of something called Seniors on the Go, where they take trips and hang out with their peers. They work out at the Y and have lunch or other social gatherings with the friends they’ve made there. They take several trips a year, usually to Foley, Alabama, where they can go to the beach and go shopping. They also are active with their neighborhood committee.
Being the cool parents they are, they have included several of my friends and my brothers’ friends as their “adopted” children. In fact, one of my friends just pops over then complains when my parents aren’t there. My response is to call first because my parents “don’t let grass grow under their feet.”
For me, the telling moment was when my significant other and I were staying with them for a few weeks because we had a house fire. The fire happened near Christmas, so we were still there for New Year’s Eve. My boyfriend and I were sitting at their house staring at the TV and they were out partying.
Like I said, living it up in their golden years!