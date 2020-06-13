When I was 8, growing up in the hamlet of Henry in Vermillion Parish, my grandfather, Henry Perrin, knocked on our door one cold morning.
I loved my Paw Paw, who took me everywhere with him, like the cattle sale in Abbeville at Richard’s Sale Barn and the blacksmith shop ruled over by Mr. Ozard Bourque.
I dashed to open the door, and he stomped in holding a trembling 5-day-old lamb. In French, he said coyotes had killed the lamb’s mother and its twin. He asked me if I wanted him. I immediately accepted. It was very weak and tiny. My dog had died recently so I was ready for a new pet. However, I had not imagined that pet would be a lamb — and one that might not survive at that.
He was gray, so I named him Smoky. He suckled from a baby bottle, and I fashioned a bed for him out of a cardboard box. Initially, my mother was not happy to have a lamb in her house, but eventually she enjoyed helping me nurse him back to health.
At first, he was too weak to stand up. Lambs are usually up on their legs around 48 hours after birth. But Smoky was still too weak to walk, so I put a towel under his stomach to help him stand and used this to help him gain leg strength. He did get strong enough to walk, but navigating the slick tile floor in our house proved an obstacle. His feet would splay out and down he would go. Happily, after a few days, he became adept at scampering about.
When he got stronger, we put him in our fenced yard and continued to feed him cow’s milk from a large metal nursing bucket complete with rubber teat. He spent the next few months keeping the yard's grass short, but he also ate mom’s flowers, so eventually we had to put him in the pasture with a flock of other sheep. He didn’t like that one bit and would baa, calling loudly for me to come get him. Soon he acclimated and eventually became a beautiful ram.
He would still play with my friends and me, but occasionally he would get a little too aggressive and try to “headbutt” them, nevertheless, we continued to enjoy his antics. Sometimes we even took turns riding him like a horse. In the afternoons, I would often nap with my head on his warm belly under a tree.
One day when I was 10, Smoky went missing. I saddled up our horse, Molly, and rode out in our field looking for him. I asked Daddy if he had any idea what had happened to him, and he just shrugged his shoulders and said, “He must’ve run off.” Very disheartened, after several weeks, I finally gave up. It occurred to me as I was cleaning out his stall for the last time that I would never see him again. It was as if my childhood ended right then and there.
When I was a teenager, we were sitting around the Sunday dinner table. Someone brought up Smoky. My dad looked at me in a strange way and said, “I have something to tell you and I think you are now old enough to understand. We slaughtered Smoky and barbecued him. We knew that you would miss him, but felt it was the best thing for us to do because we are farmers and our animals are only here to serve us.”
Today, 60 years later, I can’t recall the emotions I felt, but I do know one thing for sure: I decided I was not ever going to be a farmer.
— Perrin lives in Lafayette