At the LSU Museum of Art
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., reopened last Tuesday, July 19, after a short closure.
The museum is showing its new exhibit, "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936 — Present." Its upcoming show "Mario Moore: Responding to History" will be on view at a later date in the coming weeks, while four of the permanent collection galleries will be closed for refurbishment. Visitors will still be able to see new exhibits, the contemporary gallery, portrait gallery, "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act" exhibit and "What is Printmaking?" in the Pennington Family Gallery.
Also, the museum will host the program "Amazing Abstraction" on Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The day will include hands-on activities and gallery searches highlighting abstract artwork, along with a gallery talk with "Blurring Boundaries" artist Susan Bonfils at 2 p.m.
For information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
'Threshold' opens
"Threshold," a project of the International Print Exchange Programme India celebrating 10 years of printmaking, will open Monday, July 25, in the Shell Gallery in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. The show runs through Friday, Aug. 26, and features work by 39 international printmakers representing Australia, Bangladesh, Belligique, Brazil, Estonia, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Poland, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Venezuela.
The exhibit is organized by Baton Rouge artist Kelsey Livingston. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For information, visit artsbr.org.
Kids' Orchestra enrollment
Registration for Kids' Orchestra's private lessons and fall semester enrollment will open on Monday, July 25. For information, call (225) 922-4656 or visit kidsorchestra.org.
Shark Day at LASM
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will close out the Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week by hosting Shark Day at the Museum on Saturday, July 30.
The event will include ocean-themed films in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium and Adalié Brent Auditorium and a nautical scavenger hunt. The museum also will give shark headbands to the first 100 children in the museum, so be sure to get here at 10 a.m. for Family Hour Stargazing to get your free headband.
For information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.