Die-hard Garth Brooks fans, we're not talking to you. You've probably heard all this before. But for those who'll be experiencing G. Brooks in concert for the first time this weekend in Baton Rouge, here are some surprising tidbits we've come across:
Name game
No his first name isn't Garth; that's his middle name. His first name is Troyal, a name he shared with his father.
Under the influence
An unlikely but documented inspiration for the country star and his music has been the iconic rock band KISS. Brooks even put his spin on KISS love ballad, "Hard Luck Woman," recording the song for the band's 1994 album, "Kiss My Ass: Classic KISS Regrooved," and performing the same with the band (minus makeup) on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."
Somewhere out there
Space Shuttle mission specialist Col. Bill MacArthur traveled to the Russian Mir space station in 1995, packing along a copy of Brooks' "The Hits," the singer's second compilation album.
Here, take mine
When Chris LeDoux needed a liver transplant in 2000, his friend Brooks offered to donate part of his liver, but it wasn't compatible. Brooks had previously boosted LeDoux's country music career when he mentioned the rodeo star in his top 10 hit, "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old).
'Callin' Yukon'
The water tower in Brooks' Oklahoma hometown features the words "Home of Garth Brooks"; the main drag through Yukon (population 27,000) is Garth Boulevard.