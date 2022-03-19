Recording artist and multi-Grammy winner Bill Gaither will bring his "Something Good Is About To Happen Tour" to the River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 275 S. River Road, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1.
Gaither will be accompanied by his group, The Gaither Vocal Band, as they travel to nearly two dozen cities this spring.
Gaither, a performer, songwriter for a half-century, is also known as a mentor for newly discovered artists. His series of Homecoming CDs and DVDs continues to top the sales charts and attract an ever-increasing audience.
“Now more than ever, people need encouragement,” the Gospel Music Hall of Famer and Songwriter of the Century says in a news release. “I enjoy leading an audience through an evening that leaves them inspired, encouraged, hopeful, perhaps introducing them to songs or ideas they can hold onto when life gets tough. … They need to be uplifted, and I think our evenings do that.”
Joining Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band — Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith — on stage this year will be vocalists Ladye Love Smith and Gene McDonald, as well as Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Greg Ritchie.
The concert will include new music from the band's recording, "That’s Gospel Brother," released last fall.
Tickets start at $28.50 at www.gaither.com.
True Vine plans festival
True Vine Baptist Church, 905 Grebe St., will host a Family Fun Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
The family event will offer games, face painting, cartoon photo booth, space walk, cake walk, talent show, shopping, food and drinks.
The community is invited.
March walk
Unity Baton Rouge invites the public to join a walk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in front of the Baton Rouge African American Museum, 538 South Blvd.
Church members will walk to the new Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.
For more information, call (225) 755-3043.
Lenten reflection
St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., will continue its "Adoremus! The Eucharist: Source and Summit of our Christian Life Lenten Reflection" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Rev. Matthew J. Graham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs, will present a reflection on "Eucharistic Adoration: The Practice of Adoration and its Fruits."
Confessions begin at 5 p.m., Mass at 5:30 p.m., and Divine Mercy Chaplet at 6 p.m., with Lenten reflection immediately following.
All are invited to attend. Visit www.stagnesbr.org for more information.
Homecoming event
Nathaniel Baptist Church, Highway 33 South, Centreville, Mississippi, will hold its annual homecoming celebration and baptism service at noon on Sunday, March 27.
Guest will be the Rev. Antione Eakins, pastor of Thankful Missionary Baptist Church, in Natchez, Mississippi.