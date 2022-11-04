Members of the Alexander Stirling Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed Cheryl Gott, State Regent of the Louisiana Society DAR, at their meeting on Oct. 19 at Jackson Hall followed by lunch at the St. Francisville Inn.
The National Society celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The focus over the next four years will be to spotlight all patriots, including those from less frequently recognized heritage groups, whose contributions played a significant role in the cause of American freedom.
The Alexander Stirling Chapter is looking forward to Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 17. The ceremony will take place at Louisiana National Cemetery at 11 a.m. and members of the community are invited. Wreaths can be purchased for $15 to honor a veteran buried at Port Hudson or Louisiana National or a wreath can be sponsored in honor of a local hero and placed on a grave at the cemetery. Wreath sponsorship forms are available from members of the chapter or by emailing waaporthudson@gmail.com.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, members of the chapter will hold a Veterans Day program at the Masonic Cemetery on La. 10 in Clinton. U.S. flags will be placed on graves. The community is invited.