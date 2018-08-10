Flood symposium
WHAT: A symposium on the flood of 2016 by the Louisiana Geological Survey and the Baton Rouge Geological Society
WHEN: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13
WHERE: LSU Energy, Coast & Environment Building, Dalton J. Woods Auditorium, 93 South Quad Drive, LSU campus
ADMISSION: Free
DETAILS: The symposium, which will focus on what happened, what we did, what we lost and what we learned, will feature individual presentations, group panel discussion and public question-and-answer session.
Civil War Living History
WHAT: A Civil War Living History Encampment
WHEN: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18
WHERE: Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville
ADMISSION: For Oakley House tours and grounds — $10, $8 for ages 62 and older, $6 for ages 4-17, free for ages 3 and younger. Grounds-only admission is $5 for ages 4 and older.
INFORMATION: (888) 677-2838 toll-free or (225) 635-3739
DETAILS: Civil War reenactors portraying the 8th Vermont Infantry will make camp. During the course of the day, there will be black powder weapons demonstrations, drills and a look at camp life.