FRIDAY
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
BLACK OUT LOUD CONFERENCE 2019: 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Southern University and A&M College, 801 Harding Blvd. A three-day event dedicated to celebrating and centering black life and community. The themes for Black Out Loud 2019 will focus on criminal justice reform, financial empowerment and mental health awareness in the black community. Black Out Loud seeks to empower its attendees by offering communicative tools and inspiration to push their stories within the margins. Featuring workshops, panel discussions, vendors and guest speakers. eventbrite.com.
"SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A performance about famed composer Stephen Sondheim using exclusive interview footage, acting and song. Contains language that may be unsuitable for children. $28 at manshiptheatre.org.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open-air art market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmer's Market. Free. artsbr.org/batonrougeartsmarket.
CARS AND COFFEE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 10949 Airline Highway. Monthly car show with refreshments from Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts. Meet is across the street from dealership.
BOGAN FIREHOUSE ARTS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., A Bogan Firehouse Museum, 427 Laurel St. An indoor arts market.
THE COVER KID EVENT: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. Baton Rouge Parents Magazine is looking for more than 35 area children to appear as a cover kid for the upcoming year. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Register at eventbrite.com.
STARDUST SILVER FACTORY EXPERIENCE: 10 p.m., George's Place, 860 St. Louis St. A tribute to Andy Warhol and The Factory era through burlesque, drag, visual and performance art, dancing and body painting. 1960s dress and silver are encouraged.
SUNDAY
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Veterans Memorial & Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at LASM, with a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org and usskidd.com.
CURATOR TOUR OF "SEMBLANCE": 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor. Curator tour of "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self." Free admission all day and family activities.
FIGURE DRAWING WITH LIVE MODEL: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor. Figure drawing with live model relating to "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Life."
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Fresh summer produce direct from local farmers.
ECLECTIC TRUTH — REMEMBERING SADIE ROBERTS-JOSEPH: 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., 427 Laurel St. Baton Rouge remembers Sadie Roberts-Joseph. All profits will be donated to an organization in her honor. $5 or pay what you can. This event is all ages.
WEDNESDAY
CREATION STATION WEDNESDAYS: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on arts and crafts for all ages in Discovery Depot's Creation Station every Wednesday in July and August. lasm.org.
FIRST WEDNESDAY OPENING RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring the latest artwork from three Louisiana-based artists: Ross Jahnke, Amy James and Mary Jane Parker. All three artists will be on hand during the opening reception. On display through Aug. 29. Free.
THURSDAY
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Karunya Shirali, an LSU physics graduate student, discusses superfluids, neutron stars and other exotic matter in her talk "Hunting the Boojum." Also, Alex Igl, another LSU physics graduate student, talks about ancient people and how they studied astronomy. Featuring games, raffles, glow sticks and space-themed drinks.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Anger." Recent work by Morgan Tanner on display through August 29. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork by Ross Jahnke and Amy James, and Mary Jane Parker, through August 29. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection," through Aug. 7; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. lasm.org.
Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm