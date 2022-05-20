Louisiana native Ryan Hebert, music professor at the University of Tampa in Florida, will perform on the 50-rank Reuter pipe organ at St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The audience will hear classical selections by Bedard, Bach, Handel, Mendelssohn, Archer and Mulet.
Hebert grew up in Thibodaux and received his doctor of musical arts degree from LSU. He has performed nationally and internationally.
The program is free and open to the public.
Pastor's appreciation service
Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955, Ethel, will host its Pastor's Appreciation Service at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
Guest will be the Rev. Ray Campbell, pastor of Ideal Family Church, Dallas, Texas.
The church community will honor its pastor, the Rev. Robert L. Scott Jr.
Women's Day celebration
Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10, St. Francisville, will celebrate Women's Day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Speaker will be Sister G. Helen Bowman, of Beech Grove Baptist Church, Jackson.
Women's Day colors are lime green, baby blue, yellow, pink, lilac and rose. All ladies are asked to wear a hat and pearls.
The program is dedicated to the memory of Sister Iona Veal.
The Rev. Lafayette Veal Jr. is pastor.
Clothing giveaway
Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St., will hold a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Crawfish boil
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St., will hold a crawfish boil from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
A $10 donation is appreciated.