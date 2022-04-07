“Conscientious was not even the word for it.”
That’s what my mom said to me Wednesday morning describing her sister, Mary Helen, who passed away three days earlier, just as we were getting ready to go to the funeral. My mother was talking about her sister’s tenure as the postmistress in the tiny community of Hillsboro in rural Mississippi.
The night before, I had helped my mom write my aunt’s obituary. None of us could remember or figure out how many years Aunt Helen was postmistress in Hillsboro, but we know it was at least 24. We worked for an hour trying to figure out when she started as postmistress and recounting how difficult it was for her to get the appointment, even though, according to my mom, my aunt had scored the highest on the civil service test of the four people who were vying for the position (though how my mom knew that is a mystery to me still).
My aunt had just become a widow back then. She had four children, the oldest would have been in his late teens and the youngest would have been about 6. I remember how important it was to my mom for my aunt to get that job. My mom says now that she and her brother both realized how essential it was for my aunt to have a job that could support her family. They both did everything they could to help make sure she got the job as postmistress.
I was 11 at the time, and remember my mom contacting our congressman to advocate for my aunt. I remember the way the light was in the hallway when my mother actually made the phone call to Washington, D.C. Long distance calls were a big deal back then — and I couldn’t believe my mother, a fourth-grade reading teacher, was not only calling Washington, D.C., she was also calling a congressman’s office in the U.S. Capitol.
Though we have no idea what difference my mom’s call to Washington made, my aunt ended up getting the job. In my 11-year-old brain, there was a direct connection between that call and the job offer. Even back then, I realized the juxtaposition between my mom’s low-key nature and that call. Like her sister, my mother rarely seeks or draws attention to herself — so it’s a difference that is even more marked to me now.
Watching her make that call back then taught me an enormous lesson.
I now realize that one phone call, in fact, probably changed the course of my life. Watching my mother make that call taught me the power of advocating — not only for oneself, but for someone else, too. I now understand that after that day, I realized the merit of advocating for others and felt empowered to do the same.
What a gift to give a child and what a lesson to those of us who can model the same for children now.
In the years after my aunt became Hillsboro’s postmistress, I remember going to the tiny post office to see her next to what was then the Paul Chambers Store. I remember buying stamps as she sat behind the window. I remember being so proud of her. I remember her meticulousness, whether in counting change or stamps or weighing a package.
“Conscientious was not even the word for it,” describes her perfectly. It’s a line I wish we had included in her formal obituary.
My aunt was a quiet woman, but when she had something to say, we all listened — and what she had to say was almost always insightful or often funny, which, with her quiet demeanor, usually came as a surprise to those who didn’t know her well.
In her later years, one of her granddaughters gave her a plaque that hung on her wall that summed up how the family felt about Aunt Helen: When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instructions with kindness, Proverbs 31:26.
I never connected all the dots between my aunt Helen’s career and my own life and career until this week.
I wish I had had the opportunity to discuss it with her. She would have listened carefully and enjoyed the conversation.
Email Jan Risher at jan.risher@theadvocate.com.