The Musical Theatre Club at LSU will perform its first Singeaux musical revue on Friday, April 22, after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

The free show, "Singeaux: Showstoppers," will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the LSU Union Theatre, Veterans Street.

"Singeaux" will feature such Broadway favorites as "One More Day" from "Les Miserables," "Freak Flag" from "Shrek The Musical" and "Where Do You Belong" from "Mean Girls," all choreographed by club members Nathan Catalanotto and Anna Lantier.

The production also will be accompanied by a student orchestra ensemble conducted by James Rodrigue.

The club's faculty advisor is Terry Patrick-Harris. Club chairperson is Emily Street, and the show's music directors are Rebecca Chappelle, Kim Tran and James Rodrigue.

For more information, visit facebook.com/musicaltheatrelsu/.