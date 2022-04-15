The Musical Theatre Club at LSU will perform its first Singeaux musical revue on Friday, April 22, after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Back row, from left, Makayla Ziegler, Natalie Richenberger and Rebecca Chappelle; center, Kate Oliver; and bottom, from left, Camille Vincent, Molly Gaffney and Anna Lantier rehearse a number for the Musical Theatre Club at LSU's "Singeaux: Showstoppers" revue.  

The free show, "Singeaux: Showstoppers," will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the LSU Union Theatre, Veterans Street.

"Singeaux" will feature such Broadway favorites as "One More Day" from "Les Miserables," "Freak Flag" from "Shrek The Musical" and "Where Do You Belong" from "Mean Girls," all choreographed by club members Nathan Catalanotto and Anna Lantier.

The production also will be accompanied by a student orchestra ensemble conducted by James Rodrigue.

Natalie Richenberger, left, and Mason Clark rehearse a number for the Musical Theatre Club at LSU's "Singeaux: Showstoppers" revue. The free performance is Friday, April 22, in the LSU Union Theatre. 

The club's faculty advisor is Terry Patrick-Harris. Club chairperson is Emily Street, and the show's music directors are Rebecca Chappelle, Kim Tran and James Rodrigue.

For more information, visit facebook.com/musicaltheatrelsu/.