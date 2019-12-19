The world may revolve around technology, but that doesn’t mean your holiday gifts have to.
For the person who enjoys the outdoors, or to entice someone to explore nature, here's some gifts that are sure to delight.
Memberships:
Memberships to nature organizations will ensure they'll receive notices and discounts on nature-related meetings, programs and events.
- BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Baton Rouge Audubon Society, LSU Hilltop Arboretum and LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens all offer annual memberships for individuals and families.
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries requires anyone who ventures out on a Wildlife Management Area to have either a hunting or fishing license or a Wild Louisiana Stamp. The Wild Louisiana Stamp works if you plan on only birding or hiking. Income from the stamp program benefits the Louisiana Natural Heritage Program.
- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offers the Federal Duck Stamp, where 98% of the purchase price goes directly to help acquire and protect wetland habitat and purchase conservation easements for the National Wildlife Refuge System.
- The Louisiana State Park Pass offers an annual pass valid for day use at all sites, and the reloadable gift cards can be purchased at any state park.
Equipment:
To take full advantage of your time outdoors, these tools will help.
- Binoculars with a harness strap
- Refillable water bottle
- Butterfly net
- Waterproof notepads
- Fish net
- Magnifying loop
- Backlight flashlight
- Camera
Clothing:
Having the right apparel for the great outdoors can make a huge difference in comfort and enjoyment. Some recommended gear:
- Waterproof boots
- Fanny pack
- Lightweight backpack
- Sunglasses
- Long-sleeve fishing shirt
- Dry bags or pouches (to keep technology dry)
- Hiking pants
- Windbreaker
- Hiking boots
- Trail shoes
- Water shoes
- Moisture-wicking T-shirt
- Hat
Louisiana Wildlife ID and Reference Guides:
The following books and guides are written by Louisiana authors:
- “Amphibians and Reptiles of Louisiana” by Jeff Boundy and John L. Carr
- “Louisiana Wildflower Guide” by Charles Allen, Kenneth Wilson, and Harry Winters
- “A Birder’s Guide to Louisiana” by Richard Gibbons, Roger Breedlove, and Charles Lyon
- “Louisiana Wildlife: A Folding Pocket Guide to Familiar Animals” by Jim Kavanagh.
- “Natural Worlds: A Dictionary for Naturalists” by Kelby and Amy Ouchley
- “Butterflies of Louisiana: A Guide to Identification and Location” by Craig Marks
Apps:
Technology can be used with outdoor observation, which can help identify plants and animals or keep you from getting off-trail. Some popular apps to gift nature lovers can include:
- Audubon Bird Guide (iPhone/iPad/Android/Kindle)
- Leafsnap (iPhone/iPad)
- iBird (iPhone/iPad/Android/Kindle/Windows)
- iNaturalist (iPhone/iPad/Android)
- eBird (iPhone/iPad/Android)
- Ranger Rick for Children (iPhone/iPad)
- National Parks by Chimani (iPhone/iPad/Android)
- AllTrails (iPhone/Android)
- Star Walk (iPhone/iPad/Android/Kindle/Windows)
Education:
A nature course is a unique gift. The Louisiana Master Naturalist program offers certification classes for adult citizens who are interested in expanding or sharpening their skills in natural history, with special focus on the diverse habitats of Louisiana.
“Often we have husband and wife pairs who gift the admission to one another. They like having an excuse to get out in nature and enjoy something they both love together,” said John Nettles, president of the LMN Greater Baton Rouge Chapter. For more information, email info@lmngbr.org.