FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"SEUSSICAL JR.": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and other Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. citedesarts.org; (337) 291-1122.
"CHICAGO THE MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, University of Louisiana Lafayette Burke-Hawthorne Hall, 231 Hebrard Blvd., Lafayette.
SATURDAY
PANCAKES AND PAJAMAS PLAYDATE WITH LAFMB: 9 a.m., The Music Garden, 1421 St. John At., Lafayette. Attendees can wear their favorite pajamas for a summer playdate at The Music Garden, featuring swag, giveaways, pancakes from Blue Dog Cafe of Lafayette, other food and connections with Lafayette moms. evenbrite.com.
"TOY STORY" MANIA!: 10 a.m., Asbury's Children's Ministry Lafayette. Two hours of games, activities and "Toy Story" fun.
SOUTHERN LOUISIANA CHAMPIONSHIPS: 4 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. A single-day, multi-event, two-person team fitness competition. competitioncorner.net.
WEDNESDAY
UNCLE SAM'S JAM 2019: 5 p.m., Social Entertainment, 409 Lee Ave., Suite 4, Lafayette. Uncle Sam’s Jam features a massive firework display and live music by Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band Official Site, DG & The Freetown Sound, and DJ RV.
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Jasmine Ellis. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
THURSDAY
FOURTH OF JULY PADDLE ON THE TECHE: 3:20 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Join in with the Fourth of July celebration that will include live music and a fireworks display. An evening picnic on the banks of the Teche is also included with the trip.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones