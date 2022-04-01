Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. 5820 Evangeline St., will host its Easter Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Food, fun and games are planned for the free event and the public is invited.
For more information, call (225) 229-0762.
Reflection at St. Agnes
St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., will host "Adoremus! The Eucharist: Source and Summit of our Christian Life" Lenten reflection at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Dina Dow, director of the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, will present the program, "Living a Eucharistic-Centered Life: Examples from the Lives of the Saints."
Confessions begin at 5 p.m., Mass at 5:30 p.m. and Divine Mercy Chaplet at 6 p.m. All are invited.
The Rev. Lawrence Lovasik’s book, “The Basic Book of the Eucharist,” will be available for purchase immediately following the reflection.
Visit https://www.StAgnesBR.org for more information.
Gloryland's summer program
Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road, will present its Summer Enrichment Program from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays June 6-July 29.
Aftercare will be provided from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The program will include reading, math, cultural and social enrichment activities, music, library visits, weekly exercise program and Friday field trips, along with one week of free swim lessons and Vacation Bible School.
Breakfast, lunch and snack will be provided.
Registration fee is $50 per child, which includes T-shirt. Signup is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday at 6745 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge.
For additional information, call the church office at (225) 928-0436.