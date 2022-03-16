There's always been a mythological aura emanating from the idea of the blues.
Emphasis here is on "idea," because Chris Thomas King's research has pointed him down a factual road in the Mississippi Delta where there are no crossroads.
Where Robert Johnson never sold his soul to the devil in exchange for a preternatural mastery of the guitar.
And where there were no downtrodden people easing their pain through music.
King welcomes discussions about his findings, all based on 10 years of extensive research and his own experience as a blues musician. Make that a prominent blues musician whose father was Baton Rouge blues icon Tabby Thomas.
King grew up performing in his dad's North Street juke joint, Tabby's Blues Box, then eventually struck out to pursue a Grammy Award-winning music and movie career of his own.
Now he can add "author" to his credentials with the release of his book "The Blues: The Authentic Narrative of My Music and Culture," released in July by Chicago Review Press.
King will discuss and sign copies of his book in the Historical Happy Hour: Master Class with Chris Thomas King at 6 p.m. Friday at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 W. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen.
King's presentation will be a combination of lecture, a question-and-answer session and music. The evening will open on the side porch of the museum's Juke Joint with sets performed by pianist Christopher Coreil, funk guitarist Chris Luckett and blues guitarist Carter Wilkinson, all young musicians mentored by King.
There also will be a brief performance by the WBR Museum’s very own Blues After School, a program offered in partnership with Rockin’ Mozart Music School and supported in part by the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation.
After that, King will discuss his book, which presents new ideas on the blues' origins, including the premise of how this music actually originated with Louisiana's Creole experience in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Admission is free. Visitors are invited to bring blankets, folding chairs and refreshments to the outdoor performance.
For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.