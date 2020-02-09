Beta Sigma Phi held its annual Sweetheart Ball on Feb. 1 at the Lamar-Dixon Ballroom.
Elected by the 10 chapters, sweethearts who were honored are: Suzanne Ishler, Torchbearer Beta; Donna Fortenberry, Iota Master; Marcelle Nipper, Lambda Master; Judy Wederstrandt, Mu Master; Anne Roberts, Laureate Alpha Alpha; Kathy Himelrick, Preceptor Alpha Eta; Carmella Causey, Preceptor Beta Epsilon; Dennise Hochenedel, Preceptor Pi; Laura Faulkner, Xi Delta Chi; and Jeannie Streat, Xi Gamma Iota.
Mary Sceroler served as mistress of ceremony. Mu Master won the $300 first-place award for its table decoration, “Once Upon A Time in the Land of Fairies.” Second place ($200) went to Xi Delta Chi, “Once Upon a Time the Sisters Dreamed of Being Queens of the Carnival Season.” Third prize ($100) went to Preceptor Beta Epsilon, “Once Upon a Time We Were Young Princesses.”
Jean Duhon, of Mu Master, chaired the event. Virginia Huffman and Jean Leyda, of Torchbearer Beta, were co-chairs. Xi Delta Chi assisted. The band Route 61 provided the music.
St. Jude celebrates World Marriage Day
Eighteen married couples gathered at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church on Feb. 1 to commemorate milestone anniversaries at the parish’s World Marriage Day celebration.
The Rev. Trey Nelson presided and Deacon James Morrissey assisted at the Mass. Nelson recognized the couples celebrating anniversaries ranging from 10 years to 68 years, and Morrissey officiated as the couples renewed their marriage vows.
The event was hosted by the St. Jude Marriage Encounter Ministry. World Marriage Day began in Baton Rouge in 1981 as a means for married couples to promote the sacrament of marriage as a rewarding vocation. It is celebrated each year on or around the second Sunday of February around the world.
Celebrating milestone anniversaries were: 68 years — Edward and Meredith "Pat" Ryan; 66 years — Bill and Elaine Aubin; 60 years — Antonio and Maria Carrillo, Tom and Evelyn Randolph and Larry and Ruby Tujague; 55 years — Larry and Corinne Gussman, Luigi and Patricia Marzilli and Deacon Curt and Sandy Reeson; 50 years — Winston and Barbara Decuir, Joe and Dolly Hader, Henry and Cherye Roussel and John and Judy Savoy; 45 years — Bill and Charmaine Biossat; 35 years — Adrian and Helena Chan and Ed and Patricia Fanguy; 30 years — Dan and Karen Cadigan, Haggai and Paula Davis and Paul and Barbara Sicard; 25 years — Richard and Caprice Ieyoub, Jeffrey and Rochelle Littleton, Edgar and Maureen Oubre and Joachim and Rufina Umeozulu; and 10 years — Ricky and Marlene Bond.
Altrusa elects conference delegates
Amy Drago and Jackie Robbins were elected as delegates to the District Four Conference when the Altrusa International of Baton Rouge Club met Jan. 20 at Drusilla Seafood.
Diane Bezdek and Cherryl Alford were elected as alternates to the conference, which will be held April 16-18 in Baton Rouge.
Marti Didier, conference chairwoman, and Robbins, co-chair, gave a conference committees update, which includes, Credentials, Belinda Dumas and Shirley Bowler; Decorations, Judy Stracener and Robbins; District Four Silent Auction, Jan Holmes; Expediters, Marsha Padgett, Patience Travasos, Lynn Nettles, Drago and Dumas; International Foundation Silent Auction, Nettles; International Representative Reception, Drago and Robbins; Menu, Gail Johnson, Bezdek and Stracener; Opening Ceremony, presentation of the national anthem, Donna Embree; Photo Booth, Travasos; Poster Board Service Project, Alice Carroll, Bezdek, Embree; Printer Program, Carmel Streater; Program Advertising, Holmes; Registration and Name Tags, Carol Davis, Travasos and Didier; Registration Goodie Bags, Alford; Show and Sell for Club Service Projects, Outside Vendors, Gillian Allen; Table layout, Bezdek; and Treasurer, Davis.
For information, contact Nettles at (225) 752-9246 or Didier at (225) 939-0460.
UREC announces prelaw scholars
Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation, in partnership with Southern University Law Center, has announced 10 College & Career Ready Pre-Law Institute scholars for 2020.
The scholars are Jalaya Carter, Aubrey Populars, Ronald Randall, Christopher Selders, Michael Simpson, Alex Taylor, Serenity Williams, Michael Wicker, Nijah Raby and Jayda Woods (second-year participant).
Established in 2017, the Pre-Law Institute introduces high school students to civics, law and criminal justice at SULC. Program instructor and third-year SULC student Angela Jackson and UREC program coordinator and site coordinator Trenecia Smith will lead this year's program.
This year, scholars will participate in a book club that focuses on truth, racial healing and transformation. They will read books such as the award-winning novel "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas. It will allow them to analyze and discuss the law and current issues through the lens of youth and young adults. Pre-law scholars will also facilitate the signature mock-trial at SULC’s moot courtroom and network with Baton Rouge attorneys and judges.
Compiled by Advocate staff writer George Morris. The “Community” column runs every Tuesday and Friday in The Advocate. Items should be submitted to “Community,” Advocate Living section, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, or emailed to people@theadvocate.com. Events should be submitted in a timely fashion. By submitting photos to The Advocate, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.