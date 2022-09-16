It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis.
Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
This month, producer Lewis is using his hometown of Sorrento (specifically The Cajun Village) and a neighborhood in nearby Baton Rouge, where he finished Parkview Baptist and LSU, as backdrops for yet another Southern-set Christmas flick, "Family Christmas." They'll also shoot one day at Celtic Studios.
Lewis, who now lives in Covington, said Evergreen is due to finish filming "Family Christmas" on Saturday, Sept. 24.
"It'll somehow be on the air about two months later," Lewis said of the tight time frame, adding that around Thanksgiving is the projected air date on an as-yet-unannounced network synonymous with Christmas movies.
Here, Lewis tells us more about "Family Christmas" and "New Orleans Noel."
Who are some of the well-known actors we'll see in "Family Christmas?"
We have Bruce Campbell ("Burn Notice," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"), Moira Kelly (a familiar face from 2019's New Iberia-shot "Christmas in Louisiana"), Ryan Rottman ("Billionaire Boys Club," "90210"). And our star is Jaicy Elliot ("Grey's Anatomy").
So who wrote the story?
It was written by two Louisiana writers, Alys Murray and Emily Moss Wilson. Emily lives in Lake Charles. Alys is in New Orleans. Her stepdad is Derek Ponamsky, who worked for (LSU) coach Ed Orgeron. The two of them, Alys and Emily, actually teamed up writing "Christmas in Louisiana," which we also did, two years ago. So the two of them co-wrote the project and then Emily's directing as well.
What's the plot for "Family Christmas?"
It's basically the reconnection of a girl with her birth father during the holidays. So it's a really, you know, focus on this newfound family coming together and connecting and bonding. You know, in a lot of Southern traditions, there's a lot of heart, a lot of emotion, some good levity, a lot of moments of comedy and also, you know, to serve the audience. There's certainly gonna be a romantic angle involved, too.
And you've gotten pretty good at this, but how are you going to make this one seem like Christmas when we're in September and sweating still?
Well, I mean the thing I've got going for me is that I pitched this project as one that's very similar to all the other Christmas movies that I've done, which is, I'm going to show an authentic look of Louisiana during the holidays. And, you know, there are times on Christmas Day when we're in shorts and flip-flops. It's not always like that, but it allows us to not have to put our actors in giant coats. We don't have to make it the snow-covered town. We're going to play it as a very authentic Christmas down South.
The weather presents challenges for the actors — they'll be in long sleeves and sometimes light jackets and they have to pretend as if it's not 100 degrees outside and a possible monsoon coming at any moment. But they're pros and they're used to this and we have a good support team of hair, makeup and wardrobe folks to constantly keep them refreshed and comfortable to make sure that before we roll camera, they're not covered in sweat.
About how many people are involved in the project?
We'll have a crew of roughly 60 folks. As far as extras, somewhere in the 300 range and then cast, we've got about 15 cast members.
On social media, you were looking for a boat or a pirogue to borrow for the movie. Did you locate one?
We did. You know, we got a lot of helpful feedback on Facebook. There's an element really focused around the legend of Papa Noel in our film, too. You know, which is reminiscent of the first Christmas movie I did ("Christmas on the Bayou") in 2012 where Ed Asner played Papa Noel.
It's a very different storyline and the inclusion of Papa Noel in this story is much different, but we did need the boat and such for that sort of moment in our film.
Also, we were able to get a lot of local artists to submit their work to be put on camera throughout the movie, which is going to be great.
And also, we needed a food truck. People in the community definitely reached out and stepped up to the plate and are helping us get this done.
What local body of water will viewers be seeing this boat on?
It's actually in a homeowner's backyard. It just so happens that they have a pond that looks like a bayou. It's big enough and far enough away from the house that we're going to be able to cheat it, to make it look like we're somewhere else.
Without giving too much away, are there any other local sites that people will be able to spot in the film?
We're going to try to keep the town small, because it is a really tiny town in reality. So, we're mostly using several houses in this one Baton Rouge neighborhood in particular. But then we're shooting a lot of stuff at The Cajun Village and I'm sure there'll be some other shots that we'll get to incorporate it in there, but we don't know yet until we get them in the cut.
Anything to add?
This movie, when we wrap it, will mark five movies I've done in 13 calendar months. I just got back from North Carolina and South Carolina doing two movies back to back, one of which is called "To Her, With Love," which premiered Sept. 11 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The other is called "Girlfriendship," which premieres Oct. 1 on the Hallmark Channel. So I did both of those in addition to the two Christmas movies. So we've got four movies premiering in the last four months of the year, which is pretty cool. I didn't even think about that until I just named them all.