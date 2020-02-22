LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication will honor the accomplishments of four distinguished mass communication professionals with induction into the Manship School Hall of Fame on March 30.
Donna Britt, retired broadcaster for WAFB-TV; Herb Vincent, associate commissioner for communications for the Southeastern Conference; Jim Michie, former director of news media services for U.S. Customs and Border Protection; and the late George Lockwood, former Manship School faculty member, will join the current 130 hall of fame members.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St. Tickets are available at lsufoundation.org/manshiphofgala. Space is limited. Reservations are requested by March 24.
Britt graduated from LSU in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in music education. At WAFB, she became a beloved journalist and anchor reporting on countless major news events across Louisiana over the next three decades. Britt has been honored with numerous awards for her work in journalism and media, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters, as well as a Suncoast Regional Emmy awards.
Vincent, who graduated from LSU in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, is responsible for all communications, public relations, branding and social media strategies for the Southeastern Conference. Vincent serves as the associate commissioner for communications for the SEC and is the 2019-20 president of College Sports Information Directors of America. Vincent was senior associate athletic director at LSU from 2002-13 and simultaneously served as associate vice chancellor for communications and university relations for LSU from 2009-2013. He was sports information director at LSU from 1988-2000. He received CoSIDA's Arch Ward Award in 2019, the most prestigious recognition given by the organization. The LSU Alumni Association inducted Vincent into its Hall of Distinction in 2015.
Michie earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from LSU in 1962. He spent his career as a broadcast journalist at WDSU-TV and WTOP-TV and as a mass communication and public affairs professional whose last major stop before retirement was as director of news media services for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. His experience in the nation’s capital spanned more than three decades, serving in positions as manager of internal and external communications, chief investigator for Congressional committees and crisis communication consultant. His reporting has been recognized with awards and honors. His mini-documentary series on highway transportation hazards at WTOP-TV won an Emmy.
Lockwood, a former Manship School faculty member, was a longtime editor at The Milwaukee Journal. He oversaw its Pulitzer Prize-winning series on pollution, which drove changes in industrial waste regulation policy in Wisconsin. Lockwood then served as executive editor of the St. Joseph (Missouri) News-Press. After more than 40 years in the newspaper business, Lockwood joined the Manship School as the Fred Jones Greer Jr. Chair in Media Business and Ethics.