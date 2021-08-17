Music-lovers will have to wait a little longer for "Live After Five."
The Friday concert series has been postponed until further notice because of spiking COVID numbers, Visit Baton Rouge announced Tuesday. The free 5-8 p.m. concerts have been a popular feature in downtown Baton Rouge.
"Community health and safety is our top priority. While we are disappointed that the concert schedule will be delayed, we believe this is the most responsible and practical decision," the announcement said.
The Downtown Business Association hopes to resume the live music shows later in the fall. The series was scheduled to run through Nov. 5 in City Hall Plaza, the permanent stage between the Old State Capitol and the River Center Branch Library.