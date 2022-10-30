This year's Festival of Words, running Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, will feature three artists: Clemonce Heard, John McNally and Ashley M. Jones.
The festival will take place at the Thensted Center, 268 Church St., Grand Coteau.
Friday night will feature a poetry and musical presentation by the three artists. On Saturday, Drive-by Poetry performers from the Magnet Academy of Cultural Arts will recite works by the featured authors. There will also be an open mic on the community stage, and multiple creative writing workshops, which are open to the public.
Heard won the 2020 Anhinga-Robert Dana Poetry Prize selected by Major Jackson. His collection, "Tragic City," which investigates the events of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, was published in October 2021. Heard was a recipient of a 2018-2019 Tulsa Artist Fellowship and was the 2019-2020 Ronald Wallace Poetry Fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
McNally is author or editor of 19 books, including the forthcoming thriller "The Kingdom of Lost Souls." (Mysterious Press, 2023). He wrote three other novels ("The Book of Ralph," "America's Report Card" and "After the Workshop"), three story collections ("Troublemakers," "Ghosts of Chicago" and "The Fear of Everything"), a memoir ("The Boy Who Really, Really Wanted to Have Sex: The Memoir of a Fat Kid"), a YA novel ("Lord of the Ralphs"), and three books about writing ("The Creative Writer's Survival Guide: Advice from an Unrepentant Novelist," "Vivid and Continuous: Essays on the Craft of Fiction" and "The Promise of Failure: One Writer's Perspective on Not Succeeding").
Jones is Alabama's Poet Laureate (2022-2026). Her debut poetry collection, "Magic City Gospel," was published by Hub City Press in January 2017, and it won the silver medal in poetry in the 2017 Independent Publishers Book Awards. Her second book, "dark // thing," won the 2018 Lena-Miles Wever Todd Prize for Poetry from Pleiades Press. Her third collection, "ReparationsNow!," was released last year.
For more information, visit festivalofwords.org or contact Martha Garner at (337) 804-2482 or fowmartha@gmail.com.
The Festival of Words is supported in part by the St. Landry Parish Tourism Commission and Southarts, and also by partnerships with Acadiana Open Channel, Acadiana Writing Project, Lyrically Inclined, Nunu’s, St. Landry Parish Schools, and many volunteers and sponsors.