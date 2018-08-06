Karen Roy, of Baton Rouge, was named Ms. Wheelchair America 2019 at the organization's 47th national competition Saturday night in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Roy, 50, who competed as Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, was chosen after a week of activities with 25 other women, a victory announced on the organization's Facebook page. Roy said she also won the Lifetime Achievement Award and was chosen Miss Congeniality in a vote of her fellow competitors.
"I'm excited," said Roy. "It was a tough competition. There were amazing women in this competition, very accomplished advocates, and to think they chose me is just crazy, but I'm going to do the most with it that I possibly can in the short time I have."
She will serve until next year's competition in July.
Rather than a beauty pageant, Ms. Wheelchair America's top prize is based on what women have accomplished despite their disabilities, how they have advocated to help those with disabilities and how they can articulate their platform, Roy said.
Roy's platform is increasing access to technology that helps those with disabilities gain function and stay healthier. Roy was paralyzed from the waist down when she was shot in the back during a robbery in 1987. She has used electrical stimulation exercise equipment and standing wheelchairs to maintain muscle tone and bone density.
As Ms. Wheelchair America, Roy will speak at expos and conventions around the country at which manufacturers display products designed to assist those with disabilities. Roy said she expects to go to such events in 10 states, and she also plans to speak to civic groups closer to home.