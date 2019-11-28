FRIDAY
KCS HOLIDAY EXPRESS TRAIN: 4 p.m., along the train tracks, Hemlock Street and Parish Road, LaPlace. Kansas City Southern holiday train features six cars with Santa, elves, miniature village and gingerbread boxcar. sjbparish.com.
BAYOU CLASSIC GREEK SHOW AND BATTLE OF THE BANDS: 7 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. Greek organizations and the bands from Grambling State and Southern universities square off in competition for pregame festivities. mybayouclassic.com. $20-$40.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"SCROOGE IN ROUGE": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor St., New Orleans. Holiday hijinks with Ricky Graham, Varla Jean Merman, Yvette Hargis and Jefferson Turner in a quick-change, cross-dressing musical loosely based on "A Christmas Carol." rivertowntheaters.com. Tickets $37-$41.
"ELF THE MUSICAL": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive, New Orleans. Live production based on the film about a human child raised by Santa's elves, who travels to New York City to meet his real father and spread some much-needed holiday cheer in the Big Apple. slidelllittletheatre.org. Tickets $17.50-$28.
SATURDAY
NOLA DOGS RACE TO THE RESCUE: 8 a.m., Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Annual 5K run, with food and beverages and drawgins to benefit animal rescue. runsignup.com. $30.
BAYOU CLASSIC PARADE AND FAN FESTIVAL: 9:30 a.m., Champions Square, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Poydras St., New Orleans. Street procession in anticipation of the cross-state rivalry between Southern and Grambling State universities, beginning at Elysian Fields Avenue at North Peters Street, through the French Quarter to Loyola Avenue at Perdido Street; followed by the pregame Fan Festival at 11:30 a.m. mybayouclassic.com.
TREME CULTURAL TOUR: 10 a.m., Treme Coffeehouse, 1501 St. Philip St., New Orleans. Walking tour of one of the city’s oldest and most storied neighborhoods, known as “back of town,” the old Creole feel of Treme makes it easy to imagine the early 1800s multicultural community formed by immigrants, free people of color and refugees from Saint-Domingue. friendsofthecabildo.org. $20/$25.
BAYOU CLASSIC: 4 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. The cross-state rivalry between Grambling State and Southern universities reaches fever pitch in this gridiron classic. mybayouclassic.com. $16-$50.
CHRIS TUCKER: 9 p.m., Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. The comedian and actor known for "The Fifth Element," the "Rush Hour" movies and "Silver Linings Playbook" brings his show to the Crescent City, relocated from the Saenger Theatre. saengernola.com. Tickets $50.
ONGOING
AUDUBON ZOO LIGHTS: 6 p.m., seasonal light display and winter dreamland with holiday activities, including Santa photos, twinkle tunnel, a 30-foot endangered species holiday tree, elves workshop and more. Through December. audubonnatureinstitute.org. $10-$18.
"A MERRY CANTEEN CHRISTMAS": 1 p.m. Sunday and 11:45 a.m. Monday, National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. When a WWII veteran gifts a trunk full of wartime memorabilia, the Victory Belles unwrap so many memories and reminisce the best way they know how — singing in three-part harmony; with brunch and dinner options. Through Dec. 23. nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $34-$66.
BROADWAY@NOCCA RETURNS: Superstars Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway, Seth Rudetsky, Bryan Batt and Will Swenson, of the New York stage, headline the eighth season of Mark Cortale's acclaimed concert series in New Orleans, hosted by Seth Rudetsky. For tickets and information, visit broadwaynola.com or call (800) 838-3006.
TEDDY BEAR TEA: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., New Orleans. Holiday tea service for all ages, with Santa and Mrs. Claus, characters and keepsakes. Various days and seatings through Christmas Eve. therooseveltneworleans.com.
