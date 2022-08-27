The Annual CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will be held at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with the theme New Times, New Hope, New Balance.
The event will be held at the Catholic Life Center Ballroom, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served.
Tickets are $22 and will be available at the Interfaith Federation office at 3112 Convention St., between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays. Deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 5. For more information, go to ifedgbr.com or RSVP is required by calling (225) 267-5600.
Mike Vaughn Ministries September Gospel Concert
Join Host Mike Vaughn at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, for a night of Southern Gospel Music at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 West, Tickfaw. This is a free concert, a love offering will be received.
Concession stand with plate lunches available along with many southern desserts and also a cake walk. For further information, contact Barbara Vaughn (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.