The Kiwanis Club of Ascension has donated physical education equipment to Bluff Ridge Primary School.
Active in Ascension Parish for one year, the club recently received a $1,000 New Club Grant from the Kiwanis LaMissTenn Foundation to support school athletic activities.
“By providing sports equipment, this will assist the school in meeting the objective to assist in the physical development of the whole child," said Judy Stracener, incoming club secretary. "This project gives Kiwanis the opportunity to invest in the community’s children by increasing the level of academic and physical education of the students.
The club supports several local projects to benefit children, including cleanup days in area parks and volunteering at Loving Our Community’s Children.
For information on becoming a member of the Kiwanis Club of Ascension, visit Kiwanis Club of Ascension in Ascension Parish page on Facebook. The club holds biweekly meetings at Frank’s Restaurant in Prairieville.
Torchbearer Beta attends Sweetheart Ball
Torchbearer Beta Chapter participated in the Baton Rouge Beta Sigma Phi City Council's annual Sweetheart Ball Aug. 7 at the UCT Hall. Jean Leyda, Torchbearer Beta’s sweetheart, was escorted by her son, Doug Leyda.
Former WAFB reporter Kiran Chawla was emcee. Music was by Blue Crab Redemption Band. Each chapter decorated its table with a cruising theme. Torchbearer Beta won third place with their theme “Torchbearer Beta Cruising the Islands.”
The event was chaired by Xi Delta Chi, Lambda Master and Xi Gamma Iota.
Torchbearer Beta also celebrated the new sorority year at Leyda's home using the International organization’s theme, "90 Years to Shine." Leyda decorated the table with the theme and presented a video on the history of Beta Sigma Phi.
Bank, nonprofit discuss financial literacy
BancorpSouth and the Community Partners nonprofit organization met July 29 to discuss collaborating to provide financial literacy education.
Participating in the discussion were: C. Brett Blanchard, BancorpSouth Baton Rouge market president; Wil Nabers, financial adviser, Edward Jones Investments and BancorpSouth Community Reinvestment Act committee member; Bryant Moore, BancorpSouth mortgage loan officer/community development lender; Stewart Q. McCall, Community Partners board president; Sharon Walker McCall, Community Partners founder and board vice president; LaShawn Blanchard, Community Partners board member; and Latosha Isaac, Community Partners board treasurer.
Community Partners is focused on increasing knowledge and awareness of philanthropy in communities of color, supporting community-based nonprofits, and providing financial literacy as one of its programmatic services.
For information on participating in financial literacy sessions or holding on-site financial literacy sessions, contact Blanchard at (225) 650-3371. To learn more about Community Partners’ mission, visit community-partners.org.
Presbyterian Women honor Waugh
Barbara Waugh was recognized for her many years of service when the Broadmoor Presbyterian Women of the Church held a pie and ice cream social Aug. 4.
Cathy McRae presented Waugh with a framed certificate of appreciation and the Lifetime Award Pin for her service as a circle leader and as moderator of the Presbyterian Women.
Lisa Zobrist Wilson shared the experiences of her recent medical mission trip to Guatemala. School supplies were collected at the event.
USS Kidd gets $10,000 grant
The USS Kidd has been awarded a Tin Can Sailors grant of $10,000 from the Thomas J. Peltin Destroyer Museum Grant Program to be used for several ship preservation projects.
“We believe that joining with you in this cooperative effort brings a special benefit to our members — the opportunity to see their contributions used to preserve these vessels as memorials to destroyer service,” said retired Navy Capt. Morgan Little, president of Tin Can Sailors, in announcing the award.
The grant will be used to upgrade the shipboard security and dehumidification systems, as well as fabricating new and replacement canvas, according to a news release.
The mission of Tin Can Sailors is to preserve and honor destroyers, the ships' history and the veterans who served aboard them. For more information about Tin Can Sailors, visit destroyers.org.
The Kidd, located on the Mississippi River in downtown Baton Rouge, is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Admission is charged. For more information, call (225) 342-1942 or visit usskidd.com.