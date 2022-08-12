If the only time you encounter the Mississippi River is when crossing it via a bridge or ferry, it's easy to ignore how much work has gone into managing the mighty waterway.
A new book gives a highly visual perspective on that effort.
"The US Army Corps of Engineers on the Mississippi River," (Arcadia Publishing, $21.99) by Damon Manders, a historian who has written often about the Corps, shows more than tells. There are 223 Corps photos, maps and drawings on 127 about two centuries of attempts to tame North America's biggest river.
The Mississippi, to say the least, hasn't always cooperated, as the photos also show. The 1927 flood, arguably the most devastating natural disaster in U.S. history, gets the longest chapter in the book. Although the effect would be more vivid if the photos were larger — the book's 6½-by-9-inch format is limiting — they show how the flood ravaged much of the nation's heartland, including tributaries miles from the main river itself.
But, while they're the most dramatic, the disaster photos aren't the most educational parts of this book. Rather, it's how the Corps has developed methods through the year to solve the myriad issues the Mississippi River presents. It hasn't been just flooding: The Corps has had to account for sediment that clogs channels and, for a time, blocked the mouth of the river from commercial traffic. Some of the solutions actually create problems of their own, such as how clearing a logjam between the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers encouraged the Mississippi to try to change course, bypassing Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The Corps has been fighting that change — successfully, so far — ever since.
The Corps' strategies to deal with these issues have ranged in size, complexity and expense — from low-tech techniques like preventing bank erosion with mats of interlaced willow branches to diversions like the Bonnet Carre Spillway and Old River Control Structure.
Pore through this book and you might not see the Mississippi River quite the same way.