The spirits that roam in Louisiana are sometimes sweet, other times spicy. Some stick around for a while and others are quick to leave. Nevertheless, there are plenty — and we're not talking about ghostly spirits.
Baton Rouge alone is home to distilleries with spirits like rum, vodka, bourbon and more.
Oxbow Rum Distillery, 760 Saint Philip St.
Info: Call (225) 615-8044, email info@oxbowrumdistillery.com or visit oxbowrumdistillery.com
Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
Spirits: Oxbow Rum Distillery includes three brands, Oxbow Estate Rum, False River and Three Roll Estate. Some of their spirits include False River Spiced Rum, Barrel Aged Straight Rum and Red Stick Cinnamon Rum.
Baton Rouge Distilling, 11616 Industriplex Blvd.
Info: Call (225) 614-2616, email info@batonrougebourbon.com or visit batonrougebourbon.com
Hours: They offer tours of the distillery when the tasting room is open.
Spirits: Rye whiskey, strawberry brandy and Louisiana bourbon
Sugarfield Spirits, 481 W. Eastbank St.
Info: Call (225) 647-2029, email andrew@sugarfieldspiritsla.com or visit sugarfieldspiritsla.com
Hours: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Spirits: vodka, white rum, gin, bourbon, spiced rum, corn whiskey, satsuma liqueur, lemon liqueur, orange liqueur, coffee liqueur, coffee and cream liqueur, peach liqueur and strawberry liqueur. They also offer various distillery-only products including cane juice (Agricole-style) rum, aged rum, special release whiskeys and small-batch liqueurs.
Laissez Versez, 14141 Airline Highway
Info: Call (225) 953-7687, email LaissezV@gmail.com or visit lvdistillery.com
Hours: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
Spirits: whiskey, C'est Bon coffee, chocolate, caramel, cherry and vanilla liqueur, Flambeaux Louisiana cinnamon liqueur, blueberry liqueur, apple pie Louisiana liqueur, strawberry liqueur, coconut liqueur and Louisiana wedding cake amaretto liqueur.