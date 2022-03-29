Debra Broussard Taghehchian (pronounced “Ta-get-cha-in”) cracked and crumbled a dried Persian lime in her hands.
“Mmmmm. Ahhhhhh,” she sighed smiling with her bright eyes as the scent transported her to another land. As I breathed in the tangy earthiness of the gray-black granules, I searched my inner catalogue of aromas and found no associations to guide me. Broussard Taghehchian, a talented home cook, soon changed that over lunch where she added a new flavor to my spice repertoire and shared her story with me.
Raised on a dairy farm in Lafayette, Broussard Taghehchian was surrounded by family whose approach to cooking involved imagining and planning meals together.
“It was more than just putting food on the table. It was about working together,” she explained. “We were always feeding lots of people. My dad would catch an ice chest of fish and call from the dock to say, ‘Start making a sauce piquant. I called so-and-so and so-and-so and they’re all coming!’”
Her first experience with large quantity cooking was at the age of 7 when she started tagging along with her father to the local elementary school cafeteria where he and a group of men would make rice dressing for the annual Lion’s Club barbecue plate lunches. She added cake decorating to her skill set when her home economics teacher invited her to take a summer course during her high school years.
At this same time, she began formally studying French. She recalled as a child listening to her parents speaking in French.
“I would hear, ‘Blah, blah, blah, Debra.’ I was curious to figure out what they were saying because they were talking about me!”
Her curiosity led her to study French, not only in Louisiana but in Canada and France as well.
As an adult, her travels brought her back to France where she took short-course culinary classes at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, the prestigious cooking school where Julia Child honed her recipes.
Broussard Taghehchian recalls, “I was mesmerized watching the chefs effortlessly performing their art — like a ballerina lost in their passion, their hands moving by themselves from the muscle memory that comes with devotion to one’s craft.”
In the 1990s, Broussard Taghehchian lived in Iran where her former husband’s family operated an inn. She witnessed a strong tradition of hospitality rooted in the ancient Biblical text which reads, “Don’t forget to show hospitality to strangers, for some who have done this have entertained angels without realizing it.” She was often invited into peoples’ homes where folks were happy to share their cooking secrets. In Iran, she learned to cook the eggplant stew that she shared with my family and me.
She and I planned and imagined the meal together. A high school French teacher by profession, Broussard Taghehchian beautifully explained her process of cooking the stew in casserole form to maintain the integrity of the eggplants. A side of basmati rice could easily be prepared in a rice cooker, but she described how she planned to achieve a fuller flavor by cooking it on the stovetop with potatoes lining the pot. She taught me her recipe for a chilled tomato and cucumber salad that I prepared with mint from my yard. A side of plain yogurt balanced the richness of the eggplant stew.
“I don’t want to just teach someone how to cook,” she clarified as she told me of her dream of melding her talent for teaching with her passion for cooking. “The specialness of a meal is the communion, not just the eating. I want to sit down with them and have that experience of communion.”
Her dream includes creating a space with a stand-alone guest house having a well-apportioned kitchen classroom where people could experience her cooking and share a meal.
“I want to feed more than just the bones,” she said. “I want to feed the soul — that connection with people brings that all about.”
This communion is what Broussard Taghehchian brought to our house on a Sunday afternoon as she graciously fed my family, each bite prompting a story between us, recalling local foodways and learning about faraway customs.
The intensity of flavor contained in each bite of eggplant stew was hard to dissect, but I know the dried lime was in there, shining its mellow citrus flavor through the mélange of saffron, split peas, tomatoes, and caramelized onions — a new flavor, which, when encountered again, will surely transport me back to that Sunday afternoon and make me smile.
