Organizer Scott Innes likens the Food Truck Music Festival and Car Show on Saturday to a "big backyard party."
Make that really big. Last year's inaugural event at North Park in Denham Springs drew 6,000 people.
"And we didn't even have a headliner," Innes said. "This year, we have huge country superstar Tracy Byrd with like 16 No. 1 records, and then you've got Wayne Toups, a Grammy Award winner; … it's big."
Byrd, 55, is the voice behind songs like "Holdin' Heaven," "Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo" and "I'm From the Country."
Byrd won't be taking the stage until 9 p.m., but the music starts at noon.
"As the day goes on, the acts get bigger," Innes said.
The lineup also includes Mason Shows, Madelynn Johnston, Parish County Line, Abby Leigh, Konner James & Ben Ragsdale, Ashton Gill, Chase Tyler and Thomas Cain.
Tickets to the standing-only party pit area, which can accommodate about 300, are $40. However, Eagle Eye Care is giving away these passes while supplies last.
Admission is free and gates open at 9 a.m., so if you're looking for something to do before the music cranks up, check out the car show, presented by Southern Muscle. There you can peruse shiny classics, jeeps, motorcycles, muscle cars and more.
Meanwhile, 21 food trucks await.
"The great thing about these food trucks, they're coming from all over — Texas, Mississippi," Innes said. "And people love food trucks. There's something to be said for a good ol' hot dog out of a food truck, I don't know what it is. They taste better than cooking them in your backyard, you know?
"We cover all spectrums, from Mexican to barbecue, Cajun, Asian cuisine, and we've got cracklins and sno-balls, Mr. Milkshake. He killed it last year."
Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring collapsible chairs and umbrellas (for shade and possible showers). A special needs tent also will be available. No ice chests are allowed, except in cases of a medical need.
The Aqua PARDS water park located within North Park is extending its hours due to the festival. Admission is $8, in district; $10, out of district. Informal games like cornhole will be available, but there is no designated kids area this year, Innes said.
For festival updates, visit the Cajun Country Jam Facebook page.
Music schedule
Noon: Mason Shows
12.15 p.m.: Madelynn Johnston
1 p.m.: Parish County Line
2:30 p.m.: Abby Leigh
2:45 p.m.: Konner James & Ben Ragsdale
3.15 p.m.: Ashton Gill
4:15 p.m.: Chase Tyler
6 p.m.: Thomas Cain
7:30 p.m.: Wayne Toups
9 p.m.: Tracy Byrd
Food truck lineup
Big J’s Country Cajun
Uno Dos Tacos
Espresso Geaux
Bean Dip Factory
Porche’s
Aspen Shaved Ice
Sip on This
Jambalaya Shoppe
Chris’ Specialty Foods
Off The Hook
Repicci’s Italian Ice
Fab's Southern Kitchen
Hurd's Stirs Lemonade
Wagyulicious
Cayenne Seafood
Mister Taco
Dollish Treats
Anything Pose Photo
JLovescreations
Bayou Sass Boutique
Mr. Milkshake